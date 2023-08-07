The Repair Shop's Will Kirk wows fans with incredible garden in new post with baby girl

Will and his wife Polly welcomed their little girl in July last year

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has shared an adorable new photo of his baby girl, who he and his wife Polly welcomed in July last year.

The woodwork expert shared a carousel of snaps from his Sunday morning, which he and his daughter spent vegetable picking in an incredible garden – and fans were very impressed with the allotment.

WATCH: Will Kirk reveals sweet staycation with his baby daughter

In the first snap, Will can be seen holding his one-year-old in one arm while gesturing towards the greenery. Another photo showcased the impressive batch of vegetables the father and daughter duo had picked.

"Sunday morning vegetable picking by our finest quality control officer," he penned in the caption, adding the hashtags: "#sundaymornings #gardenveggies #countryliving."

Will's followers were quick to comment on the post, with many remarking on the amazing vegetable garden, which boasts an array of different flowers and produce. One person wrote: "Your veg garden? Very nice Will, you've definitely been busy and you can't beat homegrown produce," while another added: "What an impressive garden!!! A great deal of hard work there!!!"

Some of the BBC star's other followers couldn't help but comment on how much his little girl has grown since he last shared a photo of her in May. One person wrote: "Just the cutest. She's grown so much!!!" while another added: "My goodness, how she has grown."

A third person commented: "She's growing up fast!!!!"

© Instagram Will and Polly welcomed their baby girl in July 2022

Will shares his one-year-old daughter, whose name hasn't been disclosed, with his wife Polly Snowdon. The couple tied the knot in August 2021 in a ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

SEE: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher wows fans with incredible glimpse inside garden

MORE: The Repair Shop stars' private homes unveiled: Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher, more

Will is clearly a devoted dad to his baby girl and opened up about fatherhood while chatting with HELLO! in an exclusive interview last year.

© Instagram Will has kept the name of his baby girl private

When asked how he's finding life as a dad, Will, who was filming for The Repair Shop at the time, said: "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child," he added.

It's a busy time for Will at the moment, who is currently filming for the latest series of the popular heirloom-fixing programme.

© Instagram Will's wife Polly with their baby daughter

The show has been on hiatus for the past few weeks as BBC One hasn't aired a new episode since July 5. While we don't know when the show will return, we do know that there are six episodes remaining of series 12, according to the BBC website.

In July, metalwork expert Dominic Chinea confirmed that filming had started up again by sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram. One of the photos showed the extensive camera layout, while another saw Dom sitting at his work desk while looking towards the cameras.

© @dominicchinea/Instagram Dominic Chinea shared some snaps from behind-the-scenes of series 12

Although fans will have to wait to find out when series 12 will continue, they'll be glad to know that the show won't be coming off air anytime soon as it's been renewed for another two years.

Host Jay Blades announced the good news at the TV BAFTAs in May after picking up the gong for Daytime. "I think we've been commissioned for another two years if I'm not mistaken," he said. "We are going to do more. We've just won a BAFTA so I think they're going to want us to stay on air."