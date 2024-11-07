Michael Weatherly reveals rare glimpse of stunning family mansion in Connecticut

Michael Weatherly has been shooting NCIS: Tony & Ziva across Europe, but when he's off the clock, the actor can be found at his stunning mansion in rural Connecticut.

Back in 2021, the TV star revealed that he and his wife, award-winning doctor Bojana Jankovic, had moved to the East Coast with their children, and in a new photo, it looks like the family has given their home a spooky makeover.

Taking to Instagram this week, Michael shared a new snap of their rustic red-brick property, featuring an array of Halloween pumpkins and fake cobwebs. Fans also glimpsed his adorable silver-haired cat.

© Instagram Michael with his wife Bojana and children Liam and Olivia

For Michael and Bojana, moving to Connecticut was all about giving their children – daughter, Olivia, and son, Liam – a grounded upbringing. "We actually live out in the country now and the kids have trees and grass and lots of wonderful things to experience that they didn't have before," Michael explained in an interview.

"Even LA is sort of a place you don't want the kids riding bikes," he added. "So now it's bicycles and sleds and deer and foxes and cats and dogs and lots of smiles!"

Michael, 56, was raised by his parents – Patricia and the late Michael Weatherly Sr – in Fairfield, Connecticut, and the move also allowed him to spend time with his folks. "The first 22 years of my career I was solely focused on work to the unfortunate detriment of every other aspect of my life," Michael admitted to Truth Celebs.

© Jason Merritt/MC Michael and Bojana wanted to raise their children in the country

"There was a long struggle and many hills to climb the first 10 years. Dark Angel changed that. Then things slowly changed with the birth of my two youngest children and our subsequent move back to the East Coast. I am now closer to my father and my mother, my wife is closer to her family in Europe and I now put family before work. That's a big change for the better."

Michael's father sadly passed away in August 2024.

© Getty The actor was previously married to Amelia Heinle

An open book when it comes to his work-life balance, Michael has found happiness with his wife and kids. From 1995 to 1997, the actor was married to his The City co-star, Amelia Heinle, with whom he welcomed a son named August, and after going through a "difficult time" after their split, he was determined to make some changes.

"When I got remarried, I wanted to do my very best to ensure that rupture wouldn't happen again," he told People. My kids and my marriage are the things I'm proudest of."

© @M_Weatherly Michael has made a conscious effort to be present at home with his family

"I don't bring my work home," Michael continued. "I'm a single-track-mind person, so at work, I do my work, but at home, I'm devoted to my kids."

Michael also maintains a relationship with his oldest son, August, who turned 28 in January.