The Repair Shop star Will Kirk announces major move with young family

It's all change for Will Kirk this year – not only did he recently become a father for the second time, but The Repair Shop star has also moved to the countryside.

The 39-year-old woodwork expert took to his Instagram account on Monday to confirm that his family had left south London. "Adjusting to life in the country," he penned, alongside a photograph of himself looking like a true country gent in a flat cap and a Barbour jacket.

WATCH: Will Kirk enjoys wholesome stroll with newborn son

He added the hashtag "bye bye London", confirming the big move had already happened.

Will's devoted followers were quick to wish the star "every happiness" in their new country lifestyle, with one fan querying whether he had moved to Northumberland.

Wherever they have settled down, it looks incredibly rural with rolling hills and fields full of sheep stretching as the eye can see.

© Instagram The Repair Shop star has moved to the countryside with his family

Will and his wife Polly lived in a pristine home in Wandsworth, south west London, prior to the move, where the woodwork expert also ran his own furniture restoration business.

Over the years, Will has shared a number of photographs from family-friendly trips to the countryside, hinting at a potential future move.

After enjoying a spot of vegetable picking with his daughter, the woodwork expert revealed he was enjoying the slower paced lifestyle, using the hashtags "garden veggies" and "country living".

© Instagram Fans were speculating whether he had relocated to Northumberland

And discussing how he chose to decorate his property in London, the BBC star suggested it wasn't their forever home.

He explained that he and Polly had chosen "timeless" pieces that will never go out of style, saying he hoped to pass them down “to future generations."

"When we eventually move and buy a bigger house, they'll look perfect in there too," he told fans on his Instagram.

© Instagram Will and his wife Polly recently welcomed a baby boy

Will's journey into fatherhood

Will and Polly welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, back in July 2022. The couple always shield her face from their social media accounts and have never made her name public.

The proud papa has revealed in the past that his firstborn is already taking after him thanks to her toy toolbelt and interest in building.

© Instagram The BBC woodwork expert's little girl is his number one fan

"I love her so much," he told HELLO! in a past interview. "I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

Just last month, Will revealed his wife had given birth to a baby boy, sharing the first photo of his little feet on Instagram.

RELATED: The Repair Shop stars' weddings: Will Kirk's Cotswolds nuptials, Suzie Fletcher's bridal sports bra & more

"Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister #babyboy," Will wrote in his post.