Everything Will Kirk has said about his rarely-seen daughter
Everything Will Kirk has said about his rarely-seen daughter


Everything Will Kirk has said about his rarely-seen daughter

The TV star is best known for appearing on BBC One's The Repair Shop

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk is a firm favourite on the hit BBC One show and never fails to impress with his woodwork expertise.

Away from the spotlight, the antique furniture restorer relishes spending quality time with his wife Polly Snowdon and their adorable daughter whom they welcomed in July 2022.


Will Kirk is best known for his role on The Repair Shop

The 39-year-old is notoriously private about his family life and is yet to reveal his little girl's name. While Will tends to keep his wife and daughter out of the limelight, he occasionally shares insights into his life away from the cameras.

Keep scrolling to discover all the heartwarming things Will has said about his daughter over the past couple of years…



Reflecting on her birth

After Will's paternity leave came to an end, the furniture restorer shared a heartwarming update with his fans, describing the first few weeks as "challenging" but "exciting." In an Instagram post, he wrote: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work. My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family.

"The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."



"It's the best thing I've done"

In November 2022, Will exclusively spoke to HELLO! about his "amazing" role as a father. Sharing a glimpse inside his parenting journey, he told us that life as a dad had been "absolutely amazing", before adding: "I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up."

He went on to say: "I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."



Following in his footsteps

Earlier in July, Will briefly spoke about how his little one may follow in his footsteps one day. During an appearance on Lorraine, the father-of-one said: "It runs in my blood and perhaps my daughter will do the same thing. She is nearly two."



A birthday treat

In the run-up to his little girl's milestone second birthday, Will spoke to The One Show's Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas about a special gift he'd been crafting for his little one.

Opening up, he shared: "She's going to be two in a couple of weeks so I'm currently making, I'm hand carving loads of wooden animals for her birthday."

