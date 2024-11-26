Rochelle Humes is giving us all house envy with photos inside her stylish new home.

The Hit List presenter, 35, and her husband Marvin, 39, recently completed their house move after they decided to purchase land and build their "forever home" from scratch, and the living room area is the swankiest we've seen.

The former Saturdays singer, who shares Alaia-Mai, 11, Valentina, seven, and Blake, three with her JLS star husband, gave her followers a fresh look at their new property in an Instagram post and, in the process, revealed a new angle of their lounge area which has been designed and decorated with their minimalist style and love of in neutrals in mind.

© Instagram Rochelle and Marvin Humes' enormous living room

Rochelle's snap featured their adorable cockapoo dog sitting in the middle of the floor on a large, grey rug with the lounge serving as the backdrop.

In the background of the photograph, the family's enormous sofa is in full display. The luxury piece of furniture is a cloud-style sofa in a stone-grey colour, keeping in theme of the room.

In the middle of the rug, a Scandi-style oak wooden coffee table sits with plenty of ornaments on top for decoration including large designer books and candles.

One of the stand-out points of the living room is the huge windows. Thanks to the sky-high ceilings, which are framed by chic wooden beams, Rochelle and Marvin have placed two frames of windows on top of each other, providing wonderful views and allowing plenty of daylight to flood the entire room.

© Instagram Rochelle and Marvin's son Blake in the lounge of their new home

A tall fig-leaf plant was positioned next to one of the bookcases and that had been adorned with more photo frames and pretty ornaments. The pair also have a stylish print of David Bowie and Kate Moss.

Before moving in, the family of five were living in a rental close by to oversee the renovation work and it was a long process before they were able to land roots in what they're calling their "forever home".

© Hoda Davaine Rochelle and Marvin opened up about the big move

After they packed their boxes and got the keys to their new place, Rochelle told her fans on Instagram: "We're getting there, we're very much getting there," she said, adding: "It's not a finished situation yet but it's only been a day."

Rochelle and Marvin no doubt find the move stressful but they're not strangers to the moving process.

The couple previously revealed to HELLO! that they have moved six times in the past, but that their most recent project was the final one.

"We've renovated a house before but this is the first time doing it from scratch, but this is the last one I promise you," Marvin previously told HELLO!, as Rochelle added: "It's exciting, something we've never done before. Great for the kids to get involved in helping us design stuff, so it's all good!"