Rochelle and Marvin Humes reveals long road to their dream home - exclusive

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have opened up about moving into their forever home after moving several times over the past few years, but it sounds like it’s going to take plenty of work!

© Hoda Davaine Rochelle and Marvin were dressed to impress

The pair revealed that they had moved six times throughout their relationship, but their latest home would be their final project as they are building their house together! Chatting at Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon, the pair laughed when asked about their “home improvements”.

“That’s one word for it,” Rochelle exclaimed.

Marvin continued: “We’re doing a whole house! We’re building a house! It’s the first time we’ve done it. In the 12 years we’ve been together we’ve moved home six times! This is our first big, big project. We’ve renovated a house before but this is the first time doing it from scratch, but this is the last one I promise you.” Rochelle joked: “You don’t need to promise!”

The dad-of-three revealed that their youngsters Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake would be involved in planning their dream home, explaining: “It’s exciting, something we’ve never done before. Great for the kids to get involved in helping us design stuff so it’s all good!”

The This Morning star admitted that she wasn’t sure how long the project would take, saying: “We just need to gain a lot of patience because there are so many moving parts. People keep asking me, ‘How long is it going to be?’ We don’t have an idea. It bothers everyone else, we’re like, ‘We’re just going with it!’ We’ll have a better update [next year]. Hopefully we’ll have a roof by then!”

The busy parents enjoyed a beautiful day out at Wimbledon on Wednesday, where they spoke about having a break from their busy schedules. Rochelle said: “It’s the most British day out that you could have, and now it’s stopped raining it’s the perfect day!”

© Hoda Davaine Rochelle enjoyed the view

Marvin, who rocked a Ralph Lauren outfit in Wimbledon green, joked about his look, saying: “I promise you it wasn’t intentional! I’m happy with it, happy with my fashion choices.”

© Hoda Davaine Marvin was on-theme with his outfit

The pair certainly have been busy, with Rochelle recently thanking her husband for his support during a busy launch. She said: “It’s been a great week, we launched a new range for My Little Coco. It’s been a week of launches, we’re buzzing to be here and have a day off from work, they’re hard to come by!”

© Instagram Rochelle seemed excited for a day with her husband

The pair don’t have long to enjoy their break before spending summer holidays with their three children, with Rochelle explaining their plans. “I’m planning to wing it through until September and we can open the school gates again,” she joked. “Our kids seem to have longer than they’ve ever had before!

“We might do a couple of weeks somewhere. We have a couple of staycays planned. We have a couple’s trip planned but we have staycays and everyone escapes the UK when it’s the best it’s going to be! They have such a long break that I want to get around the UK a bit. We have an appreciation since COVID. We’re going to do a bit of camping, not quite like the jungle but similar sort of vibes.”