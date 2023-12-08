Marvin Humes and his wife Rochelle Humes are a TV power couple so it's only fitting that they have a home to match. The husband and wife, who married in 2012, were living in their London property for three years before they decided to pack their things, sell up and move into a rental while they took a huge project to build their own forever home.

The JLS singer, who is competing in this year's series of ITV's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, and This Morning's Rochelle decked out their sprawling mansion in North London with gorgeous décor and no doubt filled it with wonderful memories with their three children, Alaia-Mai, 10, Valentina Raine, six, and Blake Hampton, three.

Rochelle and Marvin's playroom at their former home is an artsy dream

The parents also made sure their children's play area at the house was full of colour, exiting patterns and toys. Before they moved out of the home, Rochelle would often share photos of the room on their HomesHumes Instagram account – and the playroom looked fresh out of an art gallery!

The large room had plenty of windows allowing lots of daylight to flood the room and healthy floor space for the three children and their friends to play and learn.

On one side of the room sat a colourful sofa, perhaps for time-outs and downtime, while a wooden slide was placed behind it on top of a monochrome rug to make for a soft landing. In the centre of the room sat two circular tables with stylish clear chairs, complete with artsy, red love-heart designs on the back.

The other side of the play area was a brilliant nod to Marvin and Rochelle's roots in music. A large stage was placed against a black wall complete with a neon sign that read: "It's showtime."

On the stage was a microphone stand, children's drum kit, and an electric keyboard sat beside it – the perfect set up for those at-home concerts.

The Humes playroom is straight out of a gallery

One of the more eye-catching parts of the playroom was the floor-to-ceiling cupboards to store all of the children's toys and gadgets. The wooden cabinets were decorated with multi-coloured love-hearts drawn on – adding an even bigger pop of colour to the fun room.

Rochelle and Marvin haven't provided much of an update on the home account since they decided to move into a rental. But we expect the couple to fill it with incredible designs and décor.

Humes playroom

Back in June, Rochelle shared the news of their move with their followers. "I'm moving in every single sense of the word," she explained.

"First of all, with the house, we found ourselves in a position where we got an offer on our house. Anyway, crazy. It happened out of the blue.

The Humes family's former home was in London

"But we have found a plot that is in a spot that we have always loved…so we're going to build a house. I've never built a house before." She continued: "We are now in a rental for 18 months to two years… whilst we build hopefully the forever home."