Rochelle Humes debuts modern rental home after shock sale of London family home

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin have sold their family home just three years after purchasing the property in 2020.

They spent years redecorating the house – which they share with their three children Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake – but are now leaving it behind to live in a rental property for 18 months while they build an entirely new home.

© Instagram The This Morning star plans to build a forever home

Announcing the surprise news on her Instagram Stories, Rochelle explained: "I'm moving in every single sense of the word. First of all, with the house, we found ourselves in a position where we got an offer on our house. Anyway, crazy. It happened out of the blue.

© Instagram The TV star has removed art work off the walls in her London home

"But we have found a plot that is in a spot that we have always loved…so we're going to build a house. I've never built a house before," she said excitedly to the camera.

© Instagram Rochelle and Marvin plan to live in a rental for 18 months to two years

"We are now in a rental for 18 months to two years… whilst we build hopefully the forever home," the This Morning star added, explaining that she is very excited about the new chapter and has already enlisted the help of the Style Sisters to help her make her rental house a home.

© Instagram Rochelle revealed her move into her rental home should be completed by the weekend

"Today we brought over our bits, can you see? Kate and Bowie made the move," she said, pointing to a giant black and white framed picture resting against one wall in the background. "Just bits that are going to make it feel like home, and then by the weekend they can kiss goodbye to me and hope not to see me again until we go again to the new place!"

© Instagram The mother-of-three has already decorated with her Bowie picture and candles

The video offered Rochelle's fans a glimpse inside her new property. She appeared to be standing in the kitchen, which had floor-to-ceiling windows offering lots of natural light. A white island unit next to Rochelle had grey worktops, while a black wicker table could be seen next to her photo of David Bowie.

Candlesticks had also already been displayed on a white unit in another section of the open-plan room.

© Instagram Rochelle appeared to reveal a modern white and grey kitchen inside her rental home

Although many people would find a house move stressful, especially since it comes at the same time as she's moving office, Rochelle couldn't contain her joy. Grinning at the camera, she said: "We love moving, it's become sort of our favourite pastime," before adding: "We're in the same sort of area so we're not far. The kids will stay in the same school so that's good."

Rochelle and Marvin's current home, which featured on Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making, features a cream kitchen with dark marble worktops, a home gym and a dream playroom for their three children.

Their decision to move comes after they said they were ready to "enjoy the home in peace for a bit" after having decorators round all the time.

Speaking to House Beautiful, Rochelle explained: "There won't be any work at home for a bit. We just finished our entertaining space downstairs, but now we just need to enjoy living in it. Everything always takes much longer than it's supposed to, so you always need to manage expectations."

