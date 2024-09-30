Rochelle Humes' never before seen kitchen amid building 'dream home' from scratch

Rochelle and Marvin Humes are undergoing a mammoth renovation project as they work on building their "dream home" from scratch.

The couple, who are parents to Alaia-Mai, 11, Valentina, seven, and Blake, three, were previously living in a gorgeous mansion in London before deciding to sell up in June last year.

Rochelle and Marvin, both former popstars, moved into a rental while the hard graft on their forever home continues in the background, and the husband and wife recently shared a glimpse of their never-before-seen kitchen which, although temporary, is ultra stylish and chic.

© Instagram Rochelle and Marvin Humes in their kitchen

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rochelle was filming with her JLS singer husband while both were standing at their huge breakfast bar while chatting to their followers, thanking them for coming along to Marvin's recent DJ set.

In the background, we got a sneak peek at their kitchen and we love the charcoal grey theme! From what we can see, the kitchen is generous in size and features plenty of storage above the work surfaces, as well as the large island in the centre of the room.

Thanks to the mirrors behind them, we can see the reflection of the room which leads to a dining area with large windows and monochrome artwork on the walls.

The dark grey theme carries on from the cooking area onto the island with a charcoal marble effect used for the super chic countertop.

© Instagram Marvin and Rochelle are living in a rental while they build their forever home

Rochelle and Marvin give update on building dream home

Though they're far from finishing the work on their forever abode, the couple are embracing the time it takes to build perfection.

Chatting to HELLO! this summer, Marvin explained: "We're doing a whole house, we're building a house! It’s the first time we've done it. In the 12 years we've been together we've moved home six times! This is our first big, big project.

© getty Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes

"We've renovated a house before but this is the first time doing it from scratch, but this is the last one I promise you." Rochelle then interjected: "You don't need to promise!"

The singer added: "It's exciting, something we've never done before. Great for the kids to get involved in helping us design stuff, so it's all good!"

Rochelle continued: "We just need to gain a lot of patience because there are so many moving parts. People keep asking me, 'How long is it going to be?' We don't have an idea.

MORE: Riley Keough gives rare insight into being sole owner of $500M Graceland estate

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham buying new $80m waterfront Miami mansion - report

Rochelle and Marvin are parents to three children View post on Instagram

"It bothers everyone else, we're like, 'We're just going with it!' We'll have a better update [next year]. Hopefully, we'll have a roof by then!"

The husband and wife, who married in 2012, were living in their North London property for three years before they decided to pack their things and sell.

Rochelle and Marvin haven't provided much of an update on their home Instagram account since they decided to move into a rental. But we expect the couple to fill the home with incredible designs and décor.