Inside Will Smith's $2.5m two-story motorhome that boasts a 30-seater cinema

Will Smith has a reported net worth of $350 million – so it's not surprising he owns one of the most expensive motorhomes in the world.

The Bad Boys star, 56, dropped $2.5 million on a fully customized, two-story RV by Anderson Mobile Estates that boasts enough amenities to rival even the fanciest of A-list homes.

Dubbed "The Heat", the 22-wheel motorhome features an expanding roof that rises to 42 inches to create an upstairs level that houses a 30-person cinema with automatic shades and a 100-inch drop-down screen. The screening room also doubles as an office.

The first level of the home on wheels has a full kitchen, a dining room, and two lounges, one of which boasts a professional makeup station and a small office, while the other serves as a wardrobe.

The downstairs is also home to the $25,000 bathroom that spans the full width of the trailer and includes a glass door that turns opaque at the touch of a button, a sauna shower, and a separate toilet.

The luxury doesn't stop there as the 55-foot motorhome, which offers 1,200 square feet of living space, also includes $200,000 granite countertops throughout, $125,000 in tech and gadgets, including 14 TVs, and $30,000 in real leather on the couches and the ceilings.

All doors on the RV are automatic and were dubbed "Star Trek" doors by the designer when the RV was first unveiled in the early 2000s.

Will has owned "The Heat" for decades and famously lived in it while filming Ali, Men in Black III, and The Pursuit of Happyness.

When Will's not taking advantage of the sprawling abode, he rents it out for a reported $9,000 per week.

© Getty Images Will spent $2.5 million on his two-story motorhome

Will's primary residence is a $42 million mansion he resides in with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, located in the star-studded neighborhood of Calabasas, which counts the Kardashians among its other famous residents.

The home was fully completed in 2010 after seven years of construction and according to Architectural Digest, the 150-acre estate is so large that is has its own zip code.

© Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock Will and Jada live in a $42m mansion

"Everything needed to be done by hand," Will told the outlet. "We wanted to feel the love and labor that went into every piece of this place."

Jada added: "For Will and me this home was always a spiritual endeavor. We're very earthy, organic people. We wanted to create a family retreat, something made by hand and as natural as possible, something that ties back to the land."

© Getty Images Will and Jada's home took seven years to complete

The home has some seriously impressive facilities, including basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, its very own lake, and an outdoor pool.

Inside, the house has nine bedrooms, a meditation lounge, pool room, home theatre, and even a recording studio, where Will's daughter, Willow reportedly recorded her hit single Whip My Hair.

© Instagram Willow recorded Whip My Hair in the family home

The home has a circular floor plan and a grand entrance, featuring a carved wooden door that was reportedly restored from a fort in Northern India.

The luxury property was also the set for Jada and Willow’s online talk show with her mum Adrienne, Red Table Talk.