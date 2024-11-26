Catherine Zeta-Jones is back home with her husband Michael Douglas after spending months away from their shared abode thanks to work commitments.

The actress, 55, was devoted to filming for the upcoming second season of Netflix's Wednesday, gone for seven months to film the show with co-stars Jenna Ortega, Luiz Guzmán, and more.

On her return home, she was given the sweetest welcome gift, and you can watch it in the video below…

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' homecoming present after months away

"After seven months away from my little guy, Taylor my dog was the best homecoming gift. Oh yes, why 7 months…I was shooting season 2 of @wednesdaynetflix Wednesday!!!" she wrote.

Fans responded to the cute video with comments like: "7 months? My puppy-dog would have been flown to me in a first class seat and accommodations for my doggie anywhere I have to be for work," and: "Oh how lovely! What a warm welcome our furry friends give us."

Catherine, who plays Morticia Addams, has been upgraded to a series regular for the second season of the hit supernatural comedy after appearing as a guest on season one, the mother of the titular character, played by Jenna.

© Getty Images Catherine will appear in season two of the Netflix hit as a member of the main cast

Earlier this year, the Oscar-winning actress excitedly welcomed none other than her husband Michael, 80, to the Wednesday set while already months into filming.

"Bring your husband to work day!!!" she enthused alongside a sweet snap of the pair. "At your own risk!!!! @michaelkirkdouglas stepped into our wonder world. Usually such normies would be banished, but Morticia made an exception because 'A Perfect Murder' starring the aforementioned, is one of her favorite movies."

The star spent all of summer on set, which spanned family milestones like birthdays for her children Dylan and Carys, her husband's milestone birthday, and their 24th wedding anniversary.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael shared a kiss on set

Still, she was sure to be present for all of these occasions with her loved ones, and marked the day on social media as well, most recently paying tribute to her superstar husband with a photo from their lavish nuptials on their anniversary.

"24 years ago, I said, I do. Happy Anniversary darling Michael. Our love is like a hole in one…. You have to see it to believe it," she penned.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette while filming the season, Catherine remarked to Netflix: "This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine."

Showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough told Tudum: "We can't wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore. We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first." Jenna herself remarked: "[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she's not out to please anybody… which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect."

© Instagram The star is already getting Wednesday-ready

When discussing other potential additions to the cast, the showrunners added: "Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we've always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore. When we survey the talent we’ve assembled, we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished."