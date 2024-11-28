Chrissy Teigen's winter wonderland kitchen at $17.5m mansion with John Legend is ready for festive season

Like many celebrity moms, Chrissy Teigen is getting ready for the festive season ahead of time and she is starting with decking out her beautiful kitchen at the $17.5 million mansion she shares with her husband John Legend, and their four kids.

The former Lip Sync Battle star, 38, took to Instagram to share a photo in a festive red cardigan, matching micro shorts, and a white chef's hat as she stood in front of her gorgeous warm wood cabinets with dark grey marble countertops.

© Instagram Chrissy's kitchen is ready for Christmas

Her shelves, which even on a normal day are dressed with ornamental books and pottery, were elevated with green tinsel and gold Christmas tree figures. There was also a pink glittery nutcracker and a sweet garland of mini baubles.

Chrissy's kitchen

When not adorned with Christmas decorations, the Chrissy & Dave Dine Out star has expertly curated shelf ornaments that add a sense of personality to the space.

Sophie Clemson of The Living House previously told HELLO! that dressing shelves in the way the mom of four has is a fine balancing act as they can go from chic to cluttered and chaotic in no time, defeating the entire purpose of adding aesthetic pieces to a room.

© Instagram Chrissy's kitchen is a showstopper

"When it comes to dressing kitchen shelves, you want to be careful not to overfill, especially if you’re going for a chic style like Chrissy's, otherwise, it could end up looking like shelves in a shop," the interior designer explained.

© Instagram Chrissy's kitchen is the perfect spot for baking with her daughter Luna

"You want to achieve a curated mix, and to make sure you use different heights and shapes within your accessories, this is where the rule of three comes in. Use interesting jars and storage containers, cooking books, glasses, vases, and even some prints to add some color."

Chrissy's Christmas decorations

In 2022, the couple shared the gorgeous Christmas decorations in their entryway with their Instagram followers.

© Instagram Chrissy and John decorated their gold entryway

Their sweeping staircase was adorned with a leafy snow-covered garland and the space featured not one but three trees, the tallest of which stood at double the height of the 'All of Me' singer.

© Instagram Chrissy and John shared a Christmas kiss

Meanwhile, in 2021 Chrissy and John signed off for Christmas surrounded by presents and a glowing tree topped with a star.