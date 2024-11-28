Chrissy Teigen's winter wonderland kitchen at $17.5m mansion with John Legend is ready for festive season

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chrissy Teigen's winter wonderland kitchen at $17.5m mansion with John Legend ready for festive season
Chrissy Teigen with christmas lights and tree backdrop© Getty

The model and 'All of Me' singer share their home with their four kids  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
3 minutes ago
Like many celebrity moms, Chrissy Teigen is getting ready for the festive season ahead of time and she is starting with decking out her beautiful kitchen at the $17.5 million mansion she shares with her husband John Legend, and their four kids. 

The former Lip Sync Battle star, 38, took to Instagram to share a photo in a festive red cardigan, matching micro shorts, and a white chef's hat as she stood in front of her gorgeous warm wood cabinets with dark grey marble countertops. 

Chrissy in red with chefs hat in her kitchen © Instagram
Chrissy's kitchen is ready for Christmas

Her shelves, which even on a normal day are dressed with ornamental books and pottery, were elevated with green tinsel and gold Christmas tree figures. There was also a pink glittery nutcracker and a sweet garland of mini baubles.

Chrissy's kitchen

When not adorned with Christmas decorations, the Chrissy & Dave Dine Out star has expertly curated shelf ornaments that add a sense of personality to the space.

Sophie Clemson of The Living House previously told HELLO! that dressing shelves in the way the mom of four has is a fine balancing act as they can go from chic to cluttered and chaotic in no time, defeating the entire purpose of adding aesthetic pieces to a room.

Chrissy Teigen with feet on kitchen worktop© Instagram
Chrissy's kitchen is a showstopper

"When it comes to dressing kitchen shelves, you want to be careful not to overfill, especially if you’re going for a chic style like Chrissy's, otherwise, it could end up looking like shelves in a shop," the interior designer explained.

Chrissy in her kitchen with her daughter Luna© Instagram
Chrissy's kitchen is the perfect spot for baking with her daughter Luna

"You want to achieve a curated mix, and to make sure you use different heights and shapes within your accessories, this is where the rule of three comes in. Use interesting jars and storage containers, cooking books, glasses, vases, and even some prints to add some color."

Chrissy's Christmas decorations

In 2022, the couple shared the gorgeous Christmas decorations in their entryway with their Instagram followers. 

Chrissy and John in their christmas decorated their gold entryway© Instagram
Chrissy and John decorated their gold entryway

Their sweeping staircase was adorned with a leafy snow-covered garland and the space featured not one but three trees, the tallest of which stood at double the height of the 'All of Me' singer. 

Chrissy and John sharing a kiss in living room with Christmas tree© Instagram
Chrissy and John shared a Christmas kiss

DISCOVER: Chrissy Teigen's solid gold hallway in $17.5m home with John Legend is fit for an 'opulent' hotel 

Meanwhile, in 2021 Chrissy and John signed off for Christmas surrounded by presents and a glowing tree topped with a star.

