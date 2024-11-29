Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg's family Thanksgiving inside stunning Illinois home with wife Jenny McCarthy

Donnie Wahlberg's mealtime looked very different to his formal family dinners on Blue Bloods as he cooked up a storm on Thanksgiving.

The actor shared a clip on Instagram from inside his Illinois home where his wife, Jenny McCarthy was busy basting the turkey.

The longtime couple showed off their silly antics as they danced with one another.

WATCH: Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy dance up a storm on Thanksgiving

Donnie gave Jenny's backside a cheeky smack before her son, Evan, entered the scene and joined in the dancing.

The Blue Bloods actor and Masked Singer host wore matching black ensembles for the family celebration.

Donnie and Jenny have a golfing green at their home

The expansive kitchen looked homely and the fall scene outside could be seen through the large windows.

Donnie and Jenny love their idyllic life away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

In 2019, Jenny gave People a tour of the home which they have spent several years renovating.

© Getty Images Donnie and Jenny live in Illinois

Donnie insists their pad "isn't extravagant," however it looks pretty impressive.

Not only do the couple have their own golf green, but a luxurious, child-friendly pool complete with a grotto, waterfall and slide too.

Jenny's son lives with them while Donnie's grown sons, Elijah, 22, and Xavier, 30, are regular visitors.

© Getty Donnie's mealtime on Blue Bloods

When they're all together in the house or entertaining friends, Donnie says they tend to all flock to one particular room. "This is the spot where everyone gathers," he said about the kitchen with a huge wooden island and succession of high-top stools."

He added: "This isn’t an extravagant home. But there is no greater symbol of our love for each other than this house and how much love has gone into it."

It'll be Donnie's last Thanksgiving before Blue Bloods wraps up its last season.

© Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images The couple married in 2014

In May, the CBS show will end, and while it's sad news for the cast and fans, Donnie is thankful for his career as an actor and a musician.

He recently wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram thanking those who have supported him.

Donnie shared a carousel of photos from his career and wrote: "I woke up thinking of sending some Monday Motivation to you all. Then I took a moment to reflect on how much you all constantly motivate me.

"So, I wanted to say thanks to you instead. You all are not just my Monday Motivation! You are my Monday through Sunday Motivation. My 12 months a year motivation. My 365 days a year motivation! My keep working on zero sleep motivation. My no task is too great motivation."

He added: "I'm blessed to have a career, that I could have only have dreamed of having when I was a youngster, but I’m even more blessed to have you. The greatest fans ever. I may be one of the guys on stage, or the guy on TV, but without you there is no me."