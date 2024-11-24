Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy reunite with Blue Bloods star on star-studded date night

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy enjoyed a star-studded date night on Saturday. Heading to the F1 Grand Prix, the duo coordinated in all-black outfits as they headed to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Nevada.

Putting on a loved-up display, Donnie and Jenny – who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary – cuddled up on the red carpet, before sitting in the stands.

© Getty Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy walked the red carpet in Las Vegas

Dressed to impress, Donnie, 55, stepped out in a satin jacket, ripped pants and sneakers. Meanwhile, Jenny, 52, rocked a quilted bomber, high-waisted trousers and heeled boots.

With her shoulder-length locks blow-dried to perfection, the Masked Singer judge sported a smokey shadow with statement liner and lashes. She polished off her glam with a pale pink lip.

© Getty The couple coordinated in all-black outfits

The F1 Grand Prix is a huge night on the Hollywood social calendar, and it sparked plenty of A-list introductions and reunions.

During Donnie and Jenny's night out, the couple sat next to Jared Leto, who Donnie hailed as a "very kind guy," before meeting up with one of his former co-stars.

Posing for a selfie, the Danny Reagan actor revealed that he and Jenny had reunited with Kevin Dillon, who made two guest appearances as James O'Shea in seasons seven and eight of Blue Bloods. They were also joined by Power alum, Jerry Ferrara.

© Instagram The couple reunited with Donnie's Blue Bloods co-star, Kevin Dillon

Referencing another beloved show that Kevin and Jerry appeared on, Donnie captioned the snap: "The Entourage".

It's been a busy few days for Donnie and Jenny, who typically reside in St. Charles, Illinois. Since jetting to Vegas this week, the Blue Bloods star has enjoyed some quality time with his wife, and two of his brothers – Paul and Mark Wahlberg.

Donnie, Paul and Mark are the co-founders of the restaurant chain, Wahlburgers, and they hosted a media event at the Bellagio Fountain Club, to coincide with the Grand Prix.

Posting a photo alongside his siblings on Saturday, Donnie wrote: "Will the real chef please stand up?! So excited to host our @wahlburgers event at @bellagio in Las Vegas tonight, with these two gentlemen, during @f1 weekend. #family #LasVegasGrandPrix."

Jenny and Donnie reside in Illinois

When they're not jetting off to high-profile events around the world, Donnie and Jenny typically reside at their five-bedroom home in St. Charles, Illinois.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the actor and musician recalled: "When we came in the door, I saw Jenny's face and I said, 'I have to get this house. I just have to, this is the house.'"

WATCH: Jenny McCarthy unveils showstopping bedroom makeover

After renovating the property – which includes a golf green – Donnie described their home as a "little piece of heaven", thanks to the many special touches that they've incorporated. Among them, the TV star explained that he and Jenny have a "little trail" so they can take walks.

"It has a little Buddha and a fountain — and I know that means a lot to [Jenny]," Donnie told the publication. "I know if she's stressed or has worries about Evan [her son] or whatever's going on, that little space is where she can go."