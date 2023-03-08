Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's bathtub inside Illinois home is straight out of Pretty Woman The Blue Bloods actor and Masked Singer judge have been married since 2014 and have three children between them

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's home has a number of impressive features - and the bathtub is one of them.

The couple lives in St Charles, Illinois in a fabulous home with the Blue Bloods actor and she recently gave a sneak peek inside her bathroom - and you'll see why it's impressive in the video below.

Jenny shared a video on Instagram in which she was singing into a hairbrush, and while her voice was head-turning, so were her surroundings.

WATCH: Donnie and Jenny's bathroom almost eclipsed her singing

Loading the player...

Behind her was an oversized bathtub which bore a striking resemblance to the one Julia Roberts famously enjoyed a soak in in the movie Pretty Woman.

It even has the same color marble and is placed in front of an oversized window, just like the one in the 1990 film.

Julia Roberts in the famous bathtub scene in Pretty Woman

Jenny was teasing her weekend antics in the clip which she captioned: "Friday night entertainment. My dogs love it. The teenagers in the next room...not so much. Wearing #Majestic #lipgloss from @formlessbeautybyjenny @beautybyangee #vegan #crueltyfree #makeup #makeupartist #makeuptutorial #gloss #madeinusa #shimmer."

She loves her home and although Donnie insists their pad "isn't extravagant" one glimpse inside tells us it's definitely got the wow factor.

Jenny gave People a tour of the home in 2019 which they have spent several years renovating.

They even have their own putting green at their home

Not only do the couple have their own golf green, but a luxurious, child-friendly pool complete with a grotto, waterfall and slide too.

There's a huge outdoor space for entertaining and a private nature path. They recently renovated too and Donnie was met with a huge surprise from his wife who had given their home a head-turning makeover.

Donnie insists the home he shares with Jenny isn't extravagant

Donnie spoke about their "little piece of heaven," when he told People. "We have a little trail we created just to take walks. It has a little Buddha and a fountain and I know that means a lot to Jenny.

"I know if she’s stressed or has worries about Evan or whatever’s going on, that little space is where she can go. We’ve just carved out a little piece of heaven."

