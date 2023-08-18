The Blue Bloods actor has been married to The Masked Singer judge for almost a decade

Donnie Wahlberg just turned 54 and he did so at the most stunning location. The star rang in his milestone with his wife, Jenny McCarthy, who treated fans to a glimpse of their luxurious surroundings with a birthday post on Instagram.

The couple - who live in a stunning mansion in St Charles, Illinois - radiated happiness as they packed on the PDA in a video montage for Donnie's birthday.

The clip divulged their idylic lakeside life with videos of Donnie fishing and swinging on a giant swing within a lush, green garden.

Donnie was treated to a delicious birthday cake and blew out the candle as they dined outdoors with the lake and trees serving as their backdrop.

Jenny posted a heartwarming tribute to her husband in the caption which read: "Does anyone else think @donniewahlberg’s bday should be a national holiday? The amount of light and love he radiates makes me and all the people he touches the luckiest people in the world.

"I absolutely adore you and wish you the best happy birthday as we sail away into our younger years together. I love you."

Fans commented: "Happy birthday @donniewahlberg !! How do we make him a national treasure?," and another made light of his weak blowing out of the candles: "Love this!!!! But the blowing out the candle has got to be the best!!!! Cmon @donniewahlberg with all your stamina you can do this."

Pop icon, Debbie Gibson, also chimed in and wrote: "You two are amazing and YES it needs to be DW’s National Holiday for sure ! Happiest of Birthdays my friend."

The Blue Bloods actor and The Masked Singer judge reside in a beautiful home near Chicago.

While he insists their pad "isn't extravagant," one glimpse inside tells us it's definitely got the wow factor.

They have spent several years renovating the property which boasts it's own golf green, outdoor pool complete with a grotto, waterfall and slide too.

Donnie spoke about their "little piece of heaven," when he told People. "We have a little trail we created just to take walks. It has a little Buddha and a fountain and I know that means a lot to Jenny.

"I know if she’s stressed or has worries about Evan or whatever’s going on, that little space is where she can go. We’ve just carved out a little piece of heaven."

Donnie married Jenny in 2014, and while they don't have any children together, Jenny is a mom to Evan, 21, from a previous relationships, and Donnie has two grown sons, Xavier, 30, and Elija, 21, from his marriage to Kimberly Fey.

