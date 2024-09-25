Meet the real-life partners of Blue Bloods stars: Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Vanessa Ray and more

Tom plays family patriarch Frank Reagan and has been a Hollywood heartthrob for decades. However, in real life, Tom has been happily married to actress Jillie Mack for over 30 years.

The couple first met when Tom attended a performance of the musical Cats, in which Jillie was starring, and they quickly hit it off. The two were married in a private ceremony in 1987, and they share a daughter, Hannah, who has built a career as an equestrian.

Despite their three-decade-long marriage, Tom credits Jillie's independence for helping create a long-lasting relationship.

"I don't think the relationship would've survived with somebody who was basically eating, sleeping, and working. And Jillie's a very active person, as you can see." Tom told People.

"I remember the first time she stayed in Hawaii. I mean, she'd visit the [Hawaii Five-O] set maybe late in the day, but only after she made my friend, Dave Muntz, take her to the roller skating rink so she could practice roller skating because she was going to audition to Starlight Express."