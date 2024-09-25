Meet the real-life partners of Blue Bloods stars: Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Vanessa Ray and more

For years, Blue Bloods has captivated audiences with its combination of crime-solving and family drama, with the Reagan family of police officers in New York at the helm of the show.
While the show's actors share deep bonds on-screen, many fans are curious about the real-life relationships of the stars behind these beloved characters.
Here's a closer look at the real-life partners of the Blue Bloods cast.
Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack
Tom plays family patriarch Frank Reagan and has been a Hollywood heartthrob for decades. However, in real life, Tom has been happily married to actress Jillie Mack for over 30 years.
The couple first met when Tom attended a performance of the musical Cats, in which Jillie was starring, and they quickly hit it off. The two were married in a private ceremony in 1987, and they share a daughter, Hannah, who has built a career as an equestrian.
Despite their three-decade-long marriage, Tom credits Jillie's independence for helping create a long-lasting relationship.
"I don't think the relationship would've survived with somebody who was basically eating, sleeping, and working. And Jillie's a very active person, as you can see." Tom told People.
"I remember the first time she stayed in Hawaii. I mean, she'd visit the [Hawaii Five-O] set maybe late in the day, but only after she made my friend, Dave Muntz, take her to the roller skating rink so she could practice roller skating because she was going to audition to Starlight Express."
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy
Donnie, who plays the intense and dedicated Detective Danny Reagan, is married to actress, model, and TV personality Jenny McCarthy.
The two began dating in 2013 after meeting on The Jenny McCarthy Show, where Donnie was a guest. Their chemistry was undeniable, and they got married in 2014 in a romantic ceremony just outside Chicago.
They built a life in Chicago with their blended family that consists of her son, Evan, who she shares with her ex-husband, John Asher, and Mark's sons, Xavier Alexander and Elijah Hendrix, who he shares with his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey.
The couple renew their vows every year. "We've had 10 vow renewals," she confessed during an appearance on Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. "Our pastor reminisces about the year and gives us a thing to think about as the year goes on. There is something nice about it."
Bridget Moynahan and Andrew Frankel
Bridget plays Erin Reagan, the dedicated Assistant District Attorney on Blue Bloods. She found real-life love with businessman Andrew Frankel. The couple tied the knot in 2015 in a private and elegant ceremony in the Hamptons, surrounded by close family and friends.
Andrew is a successful businessman who works in finance, and the couple enjoys a relatively low-key life compared to some of their Hollywood counterparts. Bridget was previously in a high-profile relationship with NFL quarterback Tom Brady, with whom she shares a son, Jack.
Bridget is a stepmom to Andrew's three sons from a previous marriage.
The actress made a rare, public declaration of love for her husband on their eighth wedding anniversary when she thanked him for an adorable card and for his actions on their milestone day.
"Oh…. and marry a man that sends you cards like this on your anniversary," she said of the cute creation that said: "To the woman, I'm so glad I married."
She then added: "And encourages you to invite new friends to celebrate your anniversary."
Abigail Hawk and Bryan Spies
In real life, the actress who plays Detective Abigail Baker is madly in love with her husband, Bryan Spies.
The pair have been married since 2009 and on their anniversary, Abigail delivered a gushing tribute to her leading man.
"14 years with you my love, my lighthouse, my laughter, my lift," she shared on Instagram. “I will love you past forever. Every day, every adventure, every hurdle, every moment, you are mine…and I am yours. Little by little, large by large, laugh by laugh."
Bryan is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist and the longtime couple are proud parents to two children.
Vanessa Ray and Landon Beard
Vanessa Ray, who plays Eddie Janko, is married to musician Landon Beard. The two were together for several years before getting engaged in 2015 and tying the knot later that same year in a gorgeous California wedding.
Landon is a successful singer who has performed with several prominent acts, including Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
They frequently share their adventures together on social media, and showcase their passion for travel and fun experiences.
Vanessa and Landon adopted their son Isaac in November 2023.
She opened up to People about their decision to start a family after his birth.
"Isaac Ray Beard was born on November 7th and he kind of came into our life, it was quite a whirlwind," she told the outlet.
"My husband and I weren't totally sure if we were going to have kids, at what point in our life that made sense and all those things.
"I was at work one day, honestly I was about to do a family dinner and I just had this overwhelming sensation of family and what I love about our life and all of these things."
She recalled telling Landon: "I think we're supposed to be parents" and "I think we're supposed to adopt."
Len Cariou and Heather Summerhayes
Len Cariou, who plays the Reagan family's beloved grandfather Henry Reagan, has been married to Heather Summerhayes for over three decades. The pair tied the knot on October 25, 1985.
Heather is a successful actress and writer.
They split their time between their homes in New York and Canada, enjoying both the hustle of the city and the calm of quieter living.
He was previously married to Susan Barbara Kapilow and Patricia Otter and dated Glenn Close for several years.