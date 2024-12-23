Kendall Jenner's Christmas transformation at $8.5 million Beverley Hills home is like a scene from The Holiday

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kendall Jenner's Christmas transformation at $8.5 million Beverley Hills mansion will make your jaw drop
Kendall Jenner walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain

The Kardashian sister opened the doors of her sprawling Los Angeles mansion

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
As far as celebrity home transformations go, few things top the Kardashian family's Christmas décor. From Kim Kardashian's winter wonderland hallway transformation to Kylie Jenner's two-storey tall Christmas tree and lifesize nutcracker figures, there's no such thing as 'too much' when it comes to the holidays in this family's households. 

In her latest post, Kendall Jenner opened the doors of her sprawling $8.5 million Beverly Hills mansion to Architectural Digest - and her cozy Christmas transformation is enough to make your jaw drop. 

Revealing that she leans towards "everything feeling organic as possible" and making her home feel the most "cozy" and "homely" during the holiday season, the supermodel walked viewers through the decked halls of her beautiful home. 

Kendall's tree is adorned with festive red bows© Instagram / @kendalljenner
Kendall's tree is adorned with festive red bows

In one shot, Kendall's illuminated 9ft Christmas tree was seen in the background, glittering with twinkling gold lights. 

The star's living room features her beautiful lit tree as the centre piece© Instagram / @kendalljenner
The star's living room features her beautiful lit tree as the centre piece

The 818 Tequila founder decorates her home from the outside in, dressing her windowsills, doors and walkways with natural pine branches and festive holly, including "acorns and pinecones." 

The model also revealed she adores anything vintage, taking inspiration from vintage icons when making mood boards for her home's styling. 

Kendall said her passion is hosting over the festive season© Instagram / @kendalljenner
Kendall said her passion is hosting over the festive season

"Kendall you have the coziest home," commented one fan, as another agreed: "THIS IS THE BEST DECORATION EVER."

Kendall Jenner's luxurious Los Angeles home

Kendall's stunning home was previously owned by Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen, and it boasts an impressive 6,000 square feet. While indoors may look like Iris' home in The Holiday during the festive season, the property is also an outdoor oasis with a lush garden, pool, and hot tub, perfect for hosting friends and family in warmer weather. 

Kendall Jenner vacation photo swimwear and bikini© Instagram
Kendall's home is a modern oasis

In a previous Architectural Digest feature in June 2020, Kendall revealed her unique preferences, including her passion for tea, her love for bathing in a luxurious gold tub, and a distinctive neon sign in her living room, which she believes to be a piece by Tracey Emin, depicting a man's anatomy.

In her bedroom, Kendall treasures 18th-century Italian-painted door panels from her childhood, adding a touch of nostalgia. "These panels bring back so many memories. They're a piece of my heart," Kendall shared.

