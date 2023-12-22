Kim Kardashian transforms home into winter wonderland with hot chocolate bathtub and hall of Christmas trees

Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse inside her incredible home transformation, as she showed how she decorated her house for Christmas.

The Skims founder, 43, took to her Instagram Story to share her mind-blowing decorations and revealed how she's making the festive season special for her four children (add names and ages)

A lover of the holiday season, Kim filmed herself walking into her bathroom to see that her bathtub was full of hot chocolate, with sprinkles and Hershey's Kisses spelling out E-L-F around the edge of the tub.

She explained that the "elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" over here. According to the mom of four, the elves had left a note in the kitchen saying, "They couldn’t find the mugs, so the hot chocolate’s in the bathtub".

By the morning, the chocolate appeared to have solidified in the tub, with elves and marshmallows on top of the chocolatey ice rink.

As if this wasn't an extreme enough display of Kim's love of Christmas, 'The Kardashians' star filmed herself walking down the hallway which resembled Narnia, with approximately 14 gorgeous snowy fir trees lining the corridor, as she turned into the living room to see someone playing the piano.

As five white stockings hung along the fireplace, there was a huge brightly lit Christmas tree in the corner.

The entrepreneur went on to show fans how she was wrapping her presents this year, taking a rather unusual approach to wrapping paper as she put the mountain of boxes in front of a bright white Christmas tree.

"I used SKIMS cotton fabric for my wrapping this year", she explained in the video. "I'm going to reuse it and when everyone opens it I'm going to take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family, so I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just have something you can use over and over again."

"I just love how it looks, and the technique we used to wrap it", she added. "It looks so pretty with my tree!" Kim then showed how the mountains of presents circled the Christmas tree all the way around.

"I went for winter white this year, because that's just the theme of the winter wonderland", Kim added to explain the incredible white-themed decorations.

As she discussed her reusable 'wrapping paper', it was clear that this year Kim might be considering sustainability more than usual.

Back in November, the reality TV star unveiled a controversial new campaign, which took an eco-conscious twist as she announced: “The sea levels are rising, the ice sheets are shrinking, and I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skill set to do their part. That’s why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple. So no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold.”

The sales proceeds of the bra reportedly went to nonprofit charity 1% for the Planet. There remains questions about the transparency in the supply chain of the new product.