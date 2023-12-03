Kylie Jenner's massive 40ft Christmas tree inside her luxurious mansion sparks debate

Kylie Jenner's attempt to spread festive cheer with her massive 40-foot Christmas tree has inadvertently sparked a wave of criticizm from fans.

Despite her best efforts to showcase the towering tree's splendid decorations through an Instagram story, it was the unappealing brownish, tube-like chandelier dangling from the ceiling that caught the audience's attention.

Upscale Luxury's short reel, depicting the tree's transformation into a holiday spectacle, ended with Kylie's five-year-old daughter Stormi admiring the grandeur.

However, the admiration was not shared by Kylie's followers, who were quick to comment on the ill-fitting chandelier.

One fan quipped, "Expensive does not mean pretty, like that ugly lamp," while another bemoaned the "sad waste of time and energy" due to the "hideous lamp."

The criticisms didn't stop at the lamp's aesthetics, with fans also pointing out its poor positioning. "It's not centered with the tree, making it worse," one commenter noted, highlighting a lack of attention to detail in the otherwise meticulously decorated mansion.

This recent faux pas isn't Kylie's first encounter with online attention. A recent promotional photo for her Kylie Cosmetics line, featuring Kylie in a striking red outfit, was meant to draw attention to her 'Kylash' mascara.

Instead, fans fixated on the mascara tube sticking out of her leggings, with many mistaking it for a tampon. Comments ranged from jest ("I was hoping it was a tampon") to outright trolling ("Is that a tampon? Is that why Kylie’s sticking it in her pants?").

Amidst the online chatter about her decor and promotional tactics, Kylie has been globe-trotting for romance and business.

She recently flew to London for a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, 27, supporting him at the premiere of his new movie, 'Wonk.'

Kylie balances her busy professional life with motherhood, sharing daughter Stormi and one-year-old son Aire with her ex, Travis Scott, 32.

Kylie, 26, loves nothing more than being a mom and recently opened up about how being a parent has changed her outlook in life for the better, as well as teaching her a lot about herself.

Talking to WSJ. Magazine in October, she said: "My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty. I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.”

