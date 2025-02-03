A Place in the Sun star Ben Hillman's home he transformed by hand with two daughters

A Place in the Sun presenter Ben Hillman is often jetting around Europe for his presenting role, but Shoreham-By-Sea in West Sussex is where he calls home. The design and property expert lives with his wife Gaby and two children, Hope Blossom and Honour Willow. His gorgeous home is a passion project of his. He loves decorating and often gets his girls involved with his DIY projects. Take a tour…

1/ 5 Living room You can tell Ben has design skills just by looking at his stunning lounge with clashing colours and chic accessories. We love the modern meets mid-century vibes.



2/ 5 Daughter's bedroom Ben redesigned his daughter's room for her birthday, and the makeover is seriously impressive. It has a statement bed, teal walls, fitted wardrobes and a desk. The star even made the bright yellow headboard from scratch!



3/ 5 Climbing frame Ben took it upon himself to design and build an outdoor climbing frame for his daughters in 2020. It includes a climbing wall, monkey bars, a basketball hoop and swings. How lucky are his kids?



4/ 5 £500 bathroom makeover Lockdown was a busy time for Ben as he also decided to transform his bathroom on a budget. The unique room features a pink ceiling, skylights and open shelving. The space has also been elevated with plants and a patterned pink bathmat. It was branded "very chic" by his fans – and we agree!



5/ 5 Outdoor office Ben built his own garden room which serves as his office. It has a full-length window so he can admire the views as he works away on his computer. During the build process, Ben kept his followers updated on the progress. He even entered The Shed of the Year in 2023 with his creation named Tangerine Dream. "It looks so great," and: "I'm so jealous" were among the comments.



Despite touring sunny places for a living, he told The Express Online: "I'm a real homebody, I love being around my family and being around my kids, they're the number one thing in my life."

Speaking about renovating with his children, he wrote on Instagram: "They are my DIY girls and join me on my adventures. During the build I did the A Place in The Sun walk round with them, saying, 'Imagine how it's going to look like when it's finished.'"