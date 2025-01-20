Jasmine Harman's unexpected project away from A Place in the Sun

Jasmine Harman, 49, relocated her family to Spain in 2023 after years of jetting back and forth to the sunshine isle. Now, the A Place in the Sun presenter is taking on a whole new project and exciting career venture…

Jasmine, along with her husband Jon and children Joy, 10, and Albion, eight, have embarked on a huge house renovation, remodelling a property she describes as "a wreck". The good news for fans is that her renovations will be fully documented in a brand-new series, Jasmine's Renovation In the Sun.

WATCH: Jasmine Harman talks about her latest project

Speaking in a Channel 4 press release, Jasmine admitted her decision to buy a house that needs work came as a surprise even to herself.

"Moving abroad has been completely different to what I expected and dreamed of. I never wanted to take on a renovation project but somehow, we fell in love with this house. I've seen it so many times with my own house hunters - sometimes it just feels right."

© Shutterstock Jasmine surprised herself by falling in love with a renovation project

She added: "Moving house can be stressful at the best of times. But, changing country renovating a property, raising our family – all the while having a TV crew following you around, is next level! All the same, we feel like this is the best move for our family and we're so excited to get started."

"The series will follow the highs and lows of the family’s renovation project as they attempt to turn the dilapidated villa into their perfect family home," the show synopsis reads.

© Instagram The star shares two children with her husband Jon and the all moved in 2023

On 2 October 2024, Jasmine flaunted the keys to her new abode online, seemingly standing outside the grand gates of the residence, but it looks like she's waiting for the new series to reveal all.

Before the property sale went through, Jasmine teased fans with the "big surprise" and asked her followers to share top tips for a renovation project in Spain.

Jasmine has made the move to Spain

"Congratulations! You will hate/love/hate/love. But you will be so proud of yourself along the journey," penned one fan. "My advice would be to remember to enjoy it, have fun and don’t expect it to all go smoothly, but all works out in the end," added another.

When Jasmine first relocated overseas, she moved the family into a gorgeous casa – and she invited HELLO! to have a look around the space, including their picture-perfect outdoor pool and open-plan living area.

The family's cooking space is so chic

Their contemporary kitchen is show home-worthy with its large island lined with barstools and the industrial lights hanging above.

Jasmine Harman at home with her family

No Spanish haven would be complete without its own pool and we're sure the children love to make the most of the one they have right outside their backdoor.