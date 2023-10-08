Tour Jasmine Harman's new home that's her Spanish 'sanctuary' - best photos

Jasmine Harman, 47, has made a career finding people their dream properties abroad as a presenter on A Place in the Sun, and now she's taken the plunge and relocated to Spain herself!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Jasmine talked through the decision to leave London with her husband Jon Boast, their daughter Joy, nine, and their son Albion, seven.

WATCH: Jasmine Harman stuns in swimsuit while filming in Spain

"It has been a huge decision – a year or more in the making. For both of us, it was about making the best life….Family is the most important thing and this will give us a much better balance."

How did Jasmine Harman decide on her dream home? The star revealed that she immediately knew it was the one. "It has a lovely community feel. We have lots of Spanish families nearby and I've been hovering outside to say hello to all our new neighbours. We're planning a housewarming to get to know everyone." Jasmine and her cameraman husband Jon share two kids Her beautiful casa is every inch as stunning as you'd expect, and she invited HELLO! to have a look around. From their picture-perfect outdoor pool through to their modern kitchen, take the ultimate tour of Jasmine's new dream home…

Jasmine Harman's lounge Check out their beautiful living space Just like the living room at her London home, which she's now renting out, Jasmine has opted for a modern-yet-cosy feel. The family have beige sofas and white walls but have added pops of colour with soft furnishings and plants. Family photographs in the dresser make this house a home, don’t you think? Jasmine and her daughter enjoy their new lounge

Jasmine Harman's kitchen The family's cooking space is so chic The contemporary kitchen is showhome-worthy with its large island lined with barstools and the industrial lights hanging above. The family's abode benefits from built-in appliances and a very chic finish in the kitchen.

Jasmine Harman's staircase The presenter has a modern abode The unique floating staircase gives the home an injection of personality and Jasmine has chosen to display family snaps next to them.

Jasmine Harman's terrace Jasmine Harman relaxing on her terrace We predict that this will be a well-used area of the residence – the covered terrace with wooden furniture and outdoor dining table. The perfect place to enjoy alfresco food and drink even if the sun isn't shining.