Tour Jasmine Harman's new home that's her Spanish 'sanctuary' - best photos

"It has been a huge decision – a year or more in the making. For both of us, it was about making the best life….Family is the most important thing and this will give us a much better balance."
How did Jasmine Harman decide on her dream home?
The star revealed that she immediately knew it was the one. "It has a lovely community feel. We have lots of Spanish families nearby and I've been hovering outside to say hello to all our new neighbours. We're planning a housewarming to get to know everyone."
Her beautiful casa is every inch as stunning as you'd expect, and she invited HELLO! to have a look around. From their picture-perfect outdoor pool through to their modern kitchen, take the ultimate tour of Jasmine's new dream home…
Jasmine Harman's lounge
Just like the living room at her London home, which she's now renting out, Jasmine has opted for a modern-yet-cosy feel. The family have beige sofas and white walls but have added pops of colour with soft furnishings and plants. Family photographs in the dresser make this house a home, don’t you think?
Jasmine Harman's kitchen
The contemporary kitchen is showhome-worthy with its large island lined with barstools and the industrial lights hanging above. The family's abode benefits from built-in appliances and a very chic finish in the kitchen.
Jasmine Harman's staircase
The unique floating staircase gives the home an injection of personality and Jasmine has chosen to display family snaps next to them.
We predict that this will be a well-used area of the residence – the covered terrace with wooden furniture and outdoor dining table. The perfect place to enjoy alfresco food and drink even if the sun isn't shining.
Jasmine Harman's pool
No Spanish haven would be complete without its own pool and the family have one in their garden. There are two loungers nearby for relaxation – but we're not sure the kids will allow any of that because there is too much fun to be had!