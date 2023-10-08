Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tour Jasmine Harman's new home that's her Spanish 'sanctuary' - best photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Tour Jasmine Harman's new home that's her Spanish 'sanctuary' - best photos

A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine has relocated to Spain with her family

jasmine harman family
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
Share this:

Jasmine Harman, 47, has made a career finding people their dream properties abroad as a presenter on A Place in the Sun, and now she's taken the plunge and relocated to Spain herself!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Jasmine talked through the decision to leave London with her husband Jon Boast, their daughter Joy, nine, and their son Albion, seven.

WATCH: Jasmine Harman stuns in swimsuit while filming in Spain

"It has been a huge decision – a year or more in the making. For both of us, it was about making the best life….Family is the most important thing and this will give us a much better balance." 

How did Jasmine Harman decide on her dream home?

The star revealed that she immediately knew it was the one. "It has a lovely community feel. We have lots of Spanish families nearby and I've been hovering outside to say hello to all our new neighbours. We're planning a housewarming to get to know everyone." 

jasmine harman kids husband
Jasmine and her cameraman husband Jon share two kids

Her beautiful casa is every inch as stunning as you'd expect, and she invited HELLO! to have a look around. From their picture-perfect outdoor pool through to their modern kitchen, take the ultimate tour of Jasmine's new dream home…

Jasmine Harman's lounge

jasmine harman lounge
Check out their beautiful living space

Just like the living room at her London home, which she's now renting out, Jasmine has opted for a modern-yet-cosy feel. The family have beige sofas and white walls but have added pops of colour with soft furnishings and plants. Family photographs in the dresser make this house a home, don’t you think?

jasmine harman sofa
Jasmine and her daughter enjoy their new lounge

Jasmine Harman's kitchen

jasmine harman kitchen
The family's cooking space is so chic

The contemporary kitchen is showhome-worthy with its large island lined with barstools and the industrial lights hanging above. The family's abode benefits from built-in appliances and a very chic finish in the kitchen.

Jasmine Harman's staircase

jasmine harman kids
The presenter has a modern abode

The unique floating staircase gives the home an injection of personality and Jasmine has chosen to display family snaps next to them.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Craig Rowe: Inside star's sweet relationship with partner

Jasmine Harman's terrace

jasmine harman terrace
Jasmine Harman relaxing on her terrace

We predict that this will be a well-used area of the residence – the covered terrace with wooden furniture and outdoor dining table. The perfect place to enjoy alfresco food and drink even if the sun isn't shining.

Jasmine Harman's pool

jasmine harman pool
The family have a beautiful garden

No Spanish haven would be complete without its own pool and the family have one in their garden. There are two loungers nearby for relaxation – but we're not sure the kids will allow any of that because there is too much fun to be had!

Jasmine Harman at home with her family
Jasmine Harman at home with her family
Other Topics

More Homes

See more