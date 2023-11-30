Jonnie Irwin unveils unexpected transformation to home with wife Jessica and three kids

Jonnie Irwin has revealed a very bold update at his home with his wife Jessica as the couple continue their extensive renovation project in Newcastle.

After the A Place in the Sun star discovered his terminal cancer diagnosis, he pledged to future-proof his family house with his kids Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two, and has shared his transformation journey with fans. The TV star said he is "smitten" with the latest change to the exterior of his home, which now features a modern black entrance next to the garage, broken up by a pop of bright orange colour with the front door.

© Instagram The A Place in the Sun star revealed his bright orange front door

"It’s in and I bloody love it! We’ll probably be known as the 'house with the orange door; and I’m fine with that! I asked @alunag_aluminiumsupplier for the widest possible door for the full F’ off Orange! #smitten #dooroftheday #frontdoor #reno #renovationproject," he captioned the Instagram post.

"Johnnie that looks [expletive] awesome, the Tangerine Dream strikes again!" wrote one, and a second added: "Love it! my front room has my main wall in that orange, it’s so cozy, and always makes me happy!"

© Instagram The presenter shares three sons with his wife Jessica

A third remarked: "You’ve done a great job with the house this far, it’s looking amazing!"

According to Sarah Lloyd, Paint & Interiors Specialist at ValsparPaint.co.uk, orange is the perfect colour for black homes thanks to its high contrast.

"Orange is a colour representative of vibrancy and fun, but tone it down slightly into a muted shade and you are left with something grown-up, classy and charming.

© Instagram Jonnie has kept fans updated with his home renovations

"A burnt orange colour for your front door… blends especially well with black frames and accessories," she said.

Jonnie's latest video marks a big improvement from the work that began back in August on changing the layout of the home. At the time, he showed off a brown brick home with a porch at the front door positioned to the right and a garage attached to the left of the property. Take a peek inside the home in the video...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin shares tour inside living room transformation

"As you can see, it's not the prettiest of houses," he joked, adding he planned to "put some different design windows in" and "rip down that porch and move the doorway to the centre of the house."

© Instagram The presenter showed off his new pink en suite

Detailing how this would also change the interior of the home, he said: "Doing so brings a big room in the middle of the house which is kind of just a walkthrough room. That makes an entrance hall, which I think will be better to live in and better for the look of the house… Early days but pretty exciting."

