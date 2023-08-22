Jonnie Irwin inundated with support as he details major home dilemma

The A Place in the Sun presenter went public with his cancer diagnosis in November 2022

Jonnie Irwin received the support of his fans on Tuesday after sharing a glimpse of his latest home transformation dilemma.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star, who is currently battling terminal cancer, posted a video of himself listing off the numerous renovation issues at his Newcastle home.

Alongside the update, Jonnie, 49, penned: "As James Brown once said, 'You've [got] to get up to get down' but the builders have spent the past couple of weeks taking things down to enable us to improve the facade."

He continued: "Running into problems is par for the course- finding solutions is the challenge. I've since found out that the flat roof I want to put a lantern in is made out of bloody concrete! Bit of head scratching tonight and find a way forward tomorrow."

Meanwhile, over on his Instagram Stories, he added: "It's all looking [like] a right tip at the moment, but hopefully we'll make some progress."

Jonnie has been busy renovating his Newcastle property with a team of experts in a bid to create a stunning family home for his wife Jessica and their three sons, Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two.

Whilst Jonnie appears to be focusing his attention on a new portico, the presenter has already painstakingly renovated his cosy living room, a spacious family bathroom and their charming garden.

The star's home update quickly caught the attention of his fans, with one writing: "You are such an inspiration Jonnie, I'm sure you will come to a fantastic conclusion, and it will look fabulous. Love to you all," while another penned: "Problems are always easier to solve after a night's sleep. Hope it comes together OK."

A third commented; "Looking great Jonnie, you'll come up with a solution for sure!" and a fourth wrote: "Keep battling on all fronts Jonny - the house is looking great."

Since his heartbreaking diagnosis, Jonnie has prioritised spending precious time with his wife Jessica and their adorable brood.

Most recently, the family-of-five enjoyed a sun-soaked staycation at Southcrest Manor Hotel located in Worcestershire. And much to the delight of fans, Jonnie was quick to share a string of photos from their blissful trip.

In snapshots shared to Instagram, a beaming Jonnie was pictured sitting proudly with his three boys as they enjoyed a relaxing moment on a sun lounger. The doting dad was all smiles, whilst Rex, Rafa and Cormac looked bashful in their matching red squiggle terry cotton shirts.

Elsewhere, Jonnie uploaded a heartwarming image of his three boys posing poolside in their colourful swim gear. The sibling trio looked so sweet as they rocked an array of foam shark fins and neon inflatable armbands.

Jonnie shared his terminal cancer story exclusively with HELLO! magazine back in 2022 after keeping his diagnosis secret for two years.

"I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," he told us.

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."