Dick Van Dyke, 97, marks personal first inside lush Malibu home: 'Never too late'

The Mary Poppins actor is still bringing the joy over six decades into show business

Dick Van Dyke's fans frequently flock to his social media for his wholesome and candid updates on life as a legacy entertainer from his family home, Vandy Manor in Malibu.

The legendary actor and entertainer, 97, shared a new video from inside his home, perfectly capturing his joyful spirit beside wife Arlene Silver, 51.

Take a look at the clip below showcasing the actor's pride in his big first that left fans just as mesmerized…

WATCH: Dick Van Dyke's adorable first with wife Arlene Silver

"My first ukulele lesson," he captioned his very wholesome video, stating that it was Arlene's third, and added: "It's never too late to start something new," with the hashtag "#dandyvandyclub."

Fans left comments along the lines of: "Love that you're still trying new things! A lesson in how to stay young," and: "Thank you, Mr Van Dyke, for sharing this inspirational adventure of learning something new!" as well as: "This post made my day! You are an inspiration and class act! Hugs to you!"

The Van Dykes live in a beautiful renovated three bedroom-two bathroom mansion in California, which was originally purchased by the star in 1986.

© Getty Images Dick and Arlene have been married since 2012

While he bought it for $750,000 at the time, it is now reportedly worth $7.7 million, according to Redfin. Built in 1973, the house is conveniently located only one mile away from the beach and often functions as a part-time Halloween attraction.

RELATED: Jackie Chan's complicated relationship with his two children explained

Dick also owns his childhood home in the small town of Danville, Illinois, where he grew up during The Great Depression. In a 2015 interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Mary Poppins star said of his childhood: "I was raised in Danville, IllinoisTR, during the Depression. We lived at 930 N. Hazel St. in a simple two-story frame house.

© Getty Images The couple live in a renovated beachside home in Malibu, California

"My bedroom was upstairs in the front. On hot summer nights, I'd climb out on the roof and sit in the cool air. There were no real comforts back then. You got by on so little."

MORE: Robert De Niro, 79, welcomes seventh child: all we know about his family

He described the process of finding his current home: "Today, my second wife, Arlene, and I live in a two-bedroom house in Malibu. I moved there in 1986 after finding the cheapest property in the nicest neighborhood."

© Getty Images Dick and first wife Margie Willet welcomed four children during their marriage

Dick and Arlene, a make-up artist, have been married since 2012. He was previously married to Margie Willett from 1948-1984, during which they welcomed four children.

MORE: Al Pacino's life with his three other children as he welcomes fourth child at 83 – see rare photos



While all four of their kids were part of show business in some form, not all of them stuck around. The eldest, 73-year-old Christian, earned a law degree from Arizona State University and was appointed district attorney in Marion County, Oregon.

© Instagram The legendary entertainer celebrated Father's Day with three generations of Van Dykes recently

Barry, 71, acted alongside his dad often, appearing on The Dick Van Dyke Show frequently and starring with Dick on Diagnosis: Murder from 1993-2001. His children with wife Mary Carey are part of the entertainment industry as well.

Dick's daughters Stacy and Carrie Beth enjoyed short-lived on-screen careers making cameos on their dad's variety show. However, they both maintain more private lives, sharing a close relationship with the rest of the family while raising their children away from the spotlight.

© Getty Images His kids have ventured into the entertainment industry as well

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.