Dick Van Dyke's wife Arlene shares update on 99-year-old husband's health and alternate living situation

Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver are currently maintaining a safe distance from Los Angeles amid the devastating wildfires that have caused hundreds of thousands to evacuate.

Starting with the Palisades Fire earlier this month, four fires have ravaged the city, destroying thousands of structures, including homes and businesses, while residents brace for high winds coming from Santa Ana that are spreading the flames.

Several celebrities like Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mel Gibson, Billy Crystal, Tina Knowles and more have lost their homes to the fires.

While Dick, 99, and Arlene, 53, live in Malibu, away from the evacuation zones, they're being affected by a lack of resources due to the fires.

Arlene took to Instagram Live to share an update on their current living situation, relying on power from their car to charge their supplies, and her camper to cook food after power and gas were cut off last week.

"Thankfully, my camper has solar power, so I've been able to charge stuff and cook in there," the make-up artist told their followers. She has been married to the legendary actor since 2012.

Dick and Arlene live in an $8 million home named "Vandy Manor" in Malibu

She explained that her biggest concern was heating, so as to keep Dick warm. "I can go anywhere, but Dick is more comfortable at home. So just keeping him warm, keeping him entertained is what I've been mostly concerned with."

"We never evacuated," she explained, adding that since they don't have power, they're trying to keep themselves entertained by hooking up his DVD player. She proudly gushed about showing her husband the modern holiday classic Elf for the first time.

Later in the Live, Dick himself showed up looking for Arlene, and she told him she was sharing an update with his fans, later telling the audience that she is like his "security blanket."

Arlene explained that their home currently has no power due to the LA wildfires

"I haven't left Dick alone in seven years," she explained. "I'm happy about it! I'm his security blanket, anytime I'm gone, he comes looking for me."

Last month, just days ahead of his 99th birthday, Dick and his family members were forced to flee their $8 million home after it was affected by the Malibu wildfire.

"I tried to light 99 candles and set Malibu on fire," the actor joked

Their animals were evacuated as well, save for their cat Bobo. Eventually, Bobo was found and rescued, and Dick and Arlene returned home just in time to celebrate his birthday with family on December 13th. Arlene explained that their animals are currently safe and home.

He spoke with NBCLA after coming back home on his birthday, joking: "I tried to light 99 candles and set Malibu on fire." Dick tried putting out the fire in his backyard with a garden hose, but collapsed soon after. Two neighbors arrived to help carry him out of the house.

His family members joined him for his 99th birthday celebration last month

"I suddenly ran out of gas. I couldn't stand up. Two guys picked me up and put me in the car," he recalled. Of life in the new year, he quipped: "I hope to get work. I'd like to get a job. I could play someone's grandfather on a sitcom or something. Just to keep busy. I'm not expensive."