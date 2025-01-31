Robson Green's 'destroyed' riverside home has surprising royal features

Robson Green may live in a ferryman's cottage in Hexham, Northumberland with his partner Zoila, but his rural home has surprising similarities with King Charles' majestic properties.

Situated on the river, the Grantchester star's home is as picturesque as they come. When he's not fishing for salmon or enjoying long walks, Robson can enjoy spending time in his sprawling gardens, which feature plenty of places for the actor to grow his own fruit, vegetables and herbs – one of the King's interests.

© Instagram Robson has a vegetable garden as well as an orchard

"Outdoors, I've got three acres. I have a vegetable garden, a little orchard with pear, plum and apple trees, a herb garden for cooking and an eclectic mix of flowers. I also like sitting on a lawnmower and driving around," he told The Sunday Times.

Robson has only shown off his field of daffodils and his outdoor seating area with views of the river, but we imagine his homegrown produce includes vegetables used in homecooked meals by Ziola.

© Photo: Getty Images Robson and his girlfriend Zoila often fish in the river

While they have an open-plan kitchen "that’s bigger than the house I grew up in" at home, Zoila still managed to cook her signature dish in a caravan during an episode of Robson Green Weekend Escapes.

Zoila prepared a traditional Filipino soup called Tinola, which Robson revealed was the first meal Zoila ever made for him.

© BBC Robson praised his partner Zoila's cooking on an episode of Robson Green Weekend Escapes

"Tinola is a deliciously comforting ginger-laden soup from the Philippines," said the Soldier Soldier star. "It's the first thing that Zoila ever cooked for me and it's perfect for a cosy night in after a day in the great outdoors."

Charles' garden

© Getty Images King Charles has a vegetable gardens at his Highgrove home

Charles similarly loves meals made with homegrown ingredients. The royal bought Highgrove House in 1980, and he first lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

The nine-bedroom property is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, which now includes a farm and a vegetable garden.

© Tim Graham Prince Charles weeding his herb garden at Highgrove

Speaking to her son Tom Parker Bowles about her relationship with food for Mail on Sunday's You Magazine, Camilla said: "I do still cook for myself when at home. Simple things like fish en papillote with butter and herbs. And vegetables from the garden: kale, purple sprouting broccoli, carrots, courgettes, and lots of peas and beans because they freeze so well."

She added: "I love the vegetable garden, and summer in particular. I'm very proud of my white peaches. My husband is an excellent gardener, and we're quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables."

Robson's home

© Instagram Robson's home was flooded in 2015

Despite the idyllic property Robson and Zoila share today, the actor admitted he spent over a year renovating the home after it was "destroyed" by a flood.

"In 2015 my house was under seven feet of water, destroyed in a flood. Everything precious and personal in my life just washed away. It was very painful, I was devastated. Not only were there salmon going down the Tyne that day, my three-piece suite was, too," he told Radio Times.

