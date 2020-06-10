See inside Prince Albert of Monaco's incredible office that once belonged to Grace Kelly The Palace of Monaco boasts impressive views over the harbour

Royal fans were given glimpse inside Prince Albert II of Monaco's very busy office during the first episode of BBC Two's documentary Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich. The three-part series takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the lavish country and rare access to the House of Grimaldi, including interviews with Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene.

Prince Albert's private secretary stands in front of his desk

In one scene, it's revealed that Prince Albert uses the same office that once belonged to his mother, Princess Grace Kelly, within the stunning Palace of Monaco. The head of state's desk is stacked with paperwork, files and books, as well as personal photos and ornaments. In front of the desk is a seating area filled with a brown sofa and matching armchairs and colourful scatter cushions.

Prince Albert uses Grace Kelly's former office

A coffee table is also piled high with books and papers, while white bookcases in the background give extra space for a small library. The décor of the room is mainly neutral with one mustard coloured feature wall and matching drapes. Prince Albert's office also features a plethora of bold artwork, while the large windows offer stunning views across Monaco's Fontvielle Harbour.

Prince Ranier III's former office

Prince Albert also has the use of his father Prince Rainier III's former office, where his meetings with his cabinet usually take place. The 62-year-old, who recovered from coronavirus in April, paid tribute to his late mother and former American actress Grace Kelly in the documentary, saying: "It’s just incredible that so many years after her passing she still very much has a vivid presence in a lot of people’s minds and hearts."

Grace Kelly on her wedding day in 1956

Prince Ranier III and Grace Kelly married in 1956 and had three children together – Princess Caroline, Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie. Princess Grace tragically died in a car accident in 1982 at the age of 52, while her husband Prince Ranier passed away at the age of 81 in 2005.

