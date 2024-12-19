Ben Shephard's unclear future at £4m family home

This Morning star Ben Shephard lives less than 30 minutes away from the ITV studios, in a beautiful home in Richmond, South West London. While Ben is happily settled there with his wife Annie and two sons, Sam and Jack, the future of their property could be uncertain thanks to local house prices.

The average house price in the area is £960,464 over the last year, but that's a staggering 17 per cent down on the previous year.

Their property is said to be worth around £4 million now, but that could have been more in 2020 as that's when house prices in the area appeared to peak.

Ben has a net worth of £3.9 million according to celebritynetworth.com so it's unlikely he'll be too worried about the ever-changing house prices, but should he wish to part ways with his property it could be important.

The family acquired their residence in 2016 but it's unknown how much they paid for it. The home features a sprawling garden, conservatory, timeless kitchen and multiple bedrooms to raise their family.

Ben has shown off plenty of looks inside his detached property on Instagram, including their breathtakingly pristine garden with impeccable flowerbeds. The family is lucky to have triple patio doors that open up onto their outdoor area.

Their open plan dining room is flooded with natural light via the doors, and they have a large farmhouse style table with Chesterfield chairs. The living room area is painted navy blue, with zesty yellow accents and patterned cushions.

Grown-up sons

Ben and Annie met at the University of Birmingham, before embarking on a romance and tying the knot in 2004 in South Devon. They love it when their sons spend time with them at home. Speaking about his boys, Ben said: "It’s hilarious – both Sam and Jack are taller and stronger than me and spend most of the time taking the mickey out of me! They’re enormous, much to their enjoyment and my embarrassment. But deep down I love it and am incredibly proud."

Ben and his son joined forces for one of Ben's 50th birthday fitness challenges, each performing 50 pull-ups. He captioned his Instagram video: "We finally did it!! The toughest #fit@50 challenge was set by @samshephardd 50 #pullups It took a few sets and a lot of grunting, huffing and puffing, but we got there in the end!"

"Your son is the double of you!!" one fan noted, while another branded the challenge "very impressive".