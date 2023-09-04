11 rare photos of chef Gino D'Acampo's three lookalike children

The Italian celebrity chef shares three children with his wife Jessica Stellina Morrison

This Morning chef Gino D'Acampo is back on our screens on Monday night alongside TV star Fred Sirieix and fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. The trio are set to reunite for their new travel food show titled Gino, Gordon And Fred: Viva Espana!

Popular chef Gino wed Jessica in 2002 and the couple share three children together, Luciano, 21, Rocco, 18, and Mia, nine. The family are extremely close, with Gino occasionally posting photos of his kids on his Instagram page.

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo pokes fun at son's makeup in rare family video

The D'Acampo family photo

Here we have all of Gino's family members together and it certainly looked like a fun day out for the fivesome. Gino posted on Instagram: "Hi guys, how you doing? The D’Acampo's send you all a big kiss..."

Gino and Rocco go biking

In a shot from his ITV show Gino's Italian Family Adventure, the chef is seen riding a motorbike with his youngest son.

"Tonight I take my son @roccodacampo to Napoli, the city where I was raised. I think it is fair to say he liked the food…"

Cake making

Dad and daughter Mia have a blast baking a cake together at home. Gino wrote: "Today Mia and I made a Japanese wobbly cake... DELICIOUS."

Father and daughter time

"Cheeky bank holiday trip with my Principessa Mia and back to work on Wednesday or maybe Thursday," Gino told his Instagram followers.

Boating with his boy

What a cool photo! "Sailing away with my boy @lucidacampo xx," wrote Gino.

Gino with his sons

A rare snap of the star chef with both of his sons. "Ready to party all night with my boys… @lucidacampo @roccodacampo," he said.

Sibling love

Aw, how sweet. Gino captioned the picture: "My Principessa and my big boy @lucidacampo relaxing..........GDx."

Gino and Mia get the giggles

We loved this sneak peek into fun family time chez the D'Acampos. "Just messing around with my Principessa..." wrote the chef.

Mia and her dogs

Look at those gorgeous dogs! Gino said: "My little princess just asked me.....daddy, 6 months ago he was a little puppy, what’s happened? My answer....he had too many McDonalds."

All aboard!

Another boat trip for Gino and both sons – the family clearly love sailing. "Family boat trip with @lucidacampo & @roccodacampo #WeLoveSardinia," he posted.

Proud dad moment

Back in April, Gino was quick to heap praise on his teenage son Rocco as the father-son duo joined forces for a special project. Alongside the sweet snap he penned: "What a fantastic day filming with @roccodacampo & @ninjakitchenuk… I can't wait for you guys to see what we created… More coming soon!...GDx."