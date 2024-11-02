Gino D'Acampo shares ultra-rare insight into relationship with Jessica Stellina Morrison

Gino D'Acampo often keeps his family life out of the spotlight, but now the star has revealed how he and his wife, Jessica Stellina Morrison, "never have problems" in their relationship.

Speaking to Heat, the This Morning star revealed that although the pair spend plenty of time together, they also value alone time and lead their own separate lives. "You discover new things about yourself and you have time to think, which is something that people don't do often enough," he told the publication.

"Everybody's always so busy and alone time is super-important for my marriage."

The father-of-three continued: "Jessica and I have been together for 31 years, we have three children, and we never have problems, because we have our own lives away from one another."

© Shutterstock Gino and Jessica married in 2002

Gino and Jessica have been together for over three decades, with the pair meeting when the celebrity chef was still a teenager.

Although they broke up for around a year, their split confirmed to Gino that she was the only woman for him and they relocated to the UK together after rekindling their romance.

© Ian West - PA Images The couple have been an item for over three decades

Speaking in 2010 a few months after his appearance in I'm a Celebrity, Gino described his wife as a "lady of leisure" and said the demands of his work can sometimes cause arguments at home.

However, ultimately it is Jessica who rules the roost. "My wife is a very clever woman," he said, "She knows when to say something and when to bite her tongue."

© Instagram Gino is a father-of-three

The couple have welcomed three children, and it appears that Gino is the stricter parent out of the two. He confessed to Woman magazine: "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend'."

He added: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"