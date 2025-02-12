Stacey Solomon talks leaving Pickle Cottage in social media update

Stacey Solomon loves crafting, organising and spending time with her five children at her gorgeous home, Pickle Cottage, but the Sort Your Life Out star has revealed plans to leave her home comforts behind.

On Mondaym, she took to Instagram to speak to her fans and she told her six million followers that she's about to embark on a skiing holiday to Switzerland to visit her brother. While revealing her next travel plans, Stacey had to get something off her chest, and that's her husband Joe Swash's choice of thermal ski suit for the trip. Watch the video to discover why she thinks it's "the most hideous thing" she's ever seen…

WATCH: Stacey Solomon disproves of her husband's style

Her brother, who lives in Switzerland, is called Matthew and he stays out of the limelight. Stacey's sister, Jemma however, is a social media star too!

Plans for Pickle Cottage

© Photo: Instagram Stacey loves her idyllic home

It seems her £1.2 million home in Essex will be where the family stays for the foreseeable considering the presenter has now filed a trademark application for 'Pickle Cottage'. She is looking to sell cosmetics, candles, furniture, toys, and even children's books under the brand name, in an exciting new business venture.

The couple moved into the mock Tudor property, which boasts 2.5 acres of land, a games room and an outdoor swimming pool, in 2021.

The family moved in in 2021

The impressive estate was even the backdrop for their traditional Jewish wedding ceremony in 2022. The stars erected a marquee in their back garden and guests included bridesmaid Mrs Hinch, ex-TOWIE star Ricky Rayment, and even James Argent's The Arg Band who performed in the evening, according to the MailOnline.

The couple wed in their backgarden

Opening the doors

In January, the loved-up pair revealed they'll be starring in a BBC fly-on-the-wall reality series titled Stacey & Joe which promises to guide viewers "through the laughter, the tears and the craziness."

© Instagram Joe has his own dad den in the basement

In their joint caption, Stacey and Joe wrote: "A new year. A very new adventure. Coming Spring 2025. We've been so nervous & excited to share this. Here is us. All of us. In 2024 we opened up our home & made a series about our lives, family, work & everything in between. It was a huge leap into the unknown & it's been an absolute whirlwind making it.

© HelloFresh Pickle Cottage will be the backdrop for a new reality show

They continued: "But last year as a family we decided to say yes to more & do things we'd never done. We have spoken about making a documentary for a long time, lots of you have asked too. So here we go. A journey with us every second of the way. Through the laughter, the tears & the craziness… We hope it makes you smile, feel good & hopefully enjoy getting to know us all a little more."

We can't wait to watch!