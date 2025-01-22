Stacey Solomon's unconventional £168 addition to daughters Belle and Rose's room

Stacey Solomon prides herself on her home décor, putting huge effort into creating a beautiful space for her ever-expanding family with Joe Swash.

One room she's made particularly special is the bedroom her two daughters, Belle, one, and Rose, three, share.

The pink palace is painted in a pale rose hue, with a flower wall, powder pink chairs and a neon sign lighting up the wall. Disney illustrations of Belle from Beauty and the Beast hang on the wall, along with a photo of the rose from the same film, making homage to the names of Stacey and Joe Swash's daughters.

© Instagram Belle and Rose's room has a luxury candle on the shelf

That's not the only Disney décor in the room, though, as they also have several plush Stitch toys and Stitch bedding, too.

The girls have pink bunk beds and as you'd expect from Stacey, who presents tidying show Sort Your Life Out, their clothes are meticulously organised.

Known for being down-to-earth and frugal, one thing that surprised us about Belle and Rose's pink princess bedroom is the addition of a £168 candle.

The pink Diptyque candle is in the brand's iconic Roses scent (likely picked due to the name!) and smells of "a bouquet of fresh flowers, blooming in deepest winter."

© Instagram Belle and Rose have a lovely bedroom

The £168 candle has a burn time of around 900 hours, but it also comes in a larger size, priced at £290 – yikes!

Are candles safe for children?

Some parents prefer not to light scented candles around their children, fearing for chemicals they may emit, but generally, they are safe for use around children.

Stacey's kids are her priority, so there is a chance she doesn't light the beautiful candle, as she also has a Floral Street diffuser on the shelves in her daughter's bedroom in the scent Lady Emma, which is scented with – you guessed it – roses!

© Instagram Stacey put a diffuser on the shelf too

The Loose Women star also has a bottle of the brand's corresponding fragrance on the shelf, with the perfume visibly used – it must be a favourite of Stacey's.

The star is also a big fan of Diptyque's Baies candle – earlier this month she shared a photo of two giant empty candle jars in the scent, explaining that she uses the empty vessels to display flowers and keep matches in.

Stacey and Joe's home must smell amazing!