Stacey Solomon gave us serious interior inspiration on Tuesday evening when the Sort Your Life Out star, 35, shared a photo on her social media of her living room set-up at her charming £1.2 million cottage in Essex.

The former X Factor singer lives in the idyllic home with her husband Joe Swash and her five children, three of whom she shares with Joe and two of whom she shares with her former partners.

Stacey Solomon's cosy lounge with mood lighting

Stacey's living room looks straight from a luxury catalogue thanks to the mood lighting, cosy fireplace and abundance of candles.

The TV personality shared the snap to tell her fans she was taking some much-needed "me time".

Stacey's home is a period cottage with some original features. While she and Joe have chosen to undertake renovation work on the property, some period aspects remain, including the wooden beamed structure, which adds to its charm and gives it a rustic countryside feel.

The beams are visible in the living room which has modern hints, too. The walls have been painted in a neutral, stone colour and the fireplace is surrounded by a stone ledge, on which Stacey has placed two candelabras, a large, circular mirror and another large candle on the other side.

At the bottom next to the fire pit sit two lanterns with candles inside which add even more mood lighting throughout.

Next to the fireplace area is a ledge and storage cupboard. It's nestled just beneath the television, which has been mounted on the wall.

Stacey has placed decorative features on top, including a vase filled with feather flowers.

We also spot parquet flooring in Stacey's lounge, which she appears to have throughout her home, elevating the interiors even more.

Stacey's home is beautiful

Stacey's 'Pickle Cottage' renovation

Stacey has worked hard on making her home, which she has affectionately named 'Pickle Cottage', including transforming her kitchen with a monochrome finish, a greenhouse that took 30 hours to complete and decorating throughout.

The kitchen seemingly shocked fans when she revealed the finished design with her fans as she had taken the bold decision to decorate the room mostly black.

At the time, she said on Instagram: "I actually didn't realise how much cosier and just all round prettier painting it black would be.

I was worried it might be harsh and dark but it feels so much more homely and actually feels brighter! I loved the white but omg this is special!"

Stacey and Joe's new TV venture

Meanwhile, fans will be able to see more of her home soon as the couple recently announced that they would be starring in their own TV show.

The pair will be releasing a fly-on-the-wall documentary series on the BBC titled Stacey & Joe which "promises to guide viewers through the laughter, the tears and the craziness."

Stacey and Joe gave fans a taste of what to come with a clip on social media and wrote in the caption: "A new year. A very new adventure. Coming Spring 2025. We've been so nervous and excited to share this. Here is us. All of us.

"In 2024 we opened up our home and made a series about our lives, family, work and everything in between. It was a huge leap into the unknown and it's been an absolute whirlwind making it."