Stacey Solomon upsets fans with latest look inside £1.2m cottage

Stacey Solomon has seemingly upset some of her followers with the latest look inside her £1.2 million 'Pickle Cottage' where she lives with her husband Joe Swash and their children.

The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram to share a photo of two of her pet ducks, who were gracefully sitting on the bed. In the caption, the mother-of-five was expressing her joy at revealing the names of her new pets.

"Daisy & Delilah Solomon-Swash," she began, adding: "So our ducks are gorgeous feather girlies & now finally we can name them. Honestly, these little duckies have brought so much joy to our lives.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon shared this photo of her pet ducks on a bed in their home

"They're so loving and cuddly and just the most amazing addition to our family! Can't wait to complete Pickle Cottage Pond & maybe adopt some more feathered friends.

"Things are starting to get a little more even around Pickle Cottage. Six boys five girls now counting all dogs ducks and humans."

Although many in the comments section were thrilled about Stacey's new addition, many were quick to share their concerns. One person wrote: "Cute but don't they poop on yr bedding?"

Another said: "They definitely must have I wish she would post the reality of having ducks they are so messy and don’t stop pooping everywhere." A third commented: "Not very healthy," and a fourth simply asked: "Why?"

However, others were heaping compliments on the "adorable" animals and their sweet names.

Stacey lives at the pretty home in Essex with her husband and kids Zachary, 15, Leighton, 11, Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle.

This isn't the first time that Stacey's home has come under questioning from fans, however. Last month, her followers were quick to comment on how the 43-year-old had let the ducks swim in the huge pool at their family home.

"Hope this brightens up your feed today… I could watch them play all day it's so beautiful. Joe's fuming the ducks get better poolside snack & drink service than him," Stacey wrote at the time.

After some expressed concern about the chemicals in the pool harming the ducks, fans leapt to her defence, with one writing: "You do not know the preventative measures that are/will be put in place. I'm certain the family have everything under control."

© Instagram Stacey, Rex and Joe

Since moving into their Tudor-style home, Stacey has made quick work of transforming it into a stunning residence complete with a mermaid bathroom and pink nursery for baby Belle.

