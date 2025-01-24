Stacey Solomon implores fans for help amid pink home makeover

Stacey Solomon is a woman who knows her own mind when it comes to home décor.

The Sort Your Life Out host has made several bold decisions while decorating Pickle Cottage, including painting the whole kitchen black – a bold departure from the neutral palette throughout the rest of her home.

However, despite being confident in her decisions, even Stacey isn't immune from asking for a little help every so often, and on Thursday she called upon her legions of loyal followers for their advice on her latest home makeover.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey Solomon called upon her fans for advice

Stacey Solomon's utility room overhaul

The latest room to be given the Stacey treatment is the utility room at Pickle Cottage, which Stacey is turning into a pink wonderland.

She posted a video panning around the room, captioned: "Project pink is well underway," though the whole room was covered in building materials, so no pops of pink could be seen. Take a peek below...

Later in the day, Stacey shared another look at the room, and some of her brand new pink cupboards and shiny white tiles could be seen, but the 35-year-old was in need of assistance from her fans at this point.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon asked her followers for their advice

Tapping up her followers for advice, Stacey asked if she should have gold or chrome handles, adding a poll so her followers could vote – and the results were unanimous, with 75 per cent of people picking gold.

The decision for her utility room makeover is part of Stacey's "January reset" which has seen the star go over Pickle Cottage from top to bottom, tidying and cleaning the house, making it perfect for her, Joe and the whole family.

This isn't the only thing Stacey has keeping her busy at the moment. She and Joe are also preparing for the release of a BBC documentary which follows their hectic family life.

Stacey and Joe invited cameras into their home

Of the decision, Stacey wrote on Instagram: "In 2024 we opened up our home & made a series about our lives, family, work & everything in between.

"It was a huge leap into the unknown & it's been an absolute whirlwind making it. But last year as a family we decided to say yes to more & do things wed never done. We have spoken about making a documentary for a long time, lots of you have asked too. So here we go. A journey with us every second of the way. Through the laughter the tears & the craziness… We hope it makes you smile, feel good & hopefully enjoy getting to know us all a little more."

The show is set to air in spring 2025 and we can't wait for more insights into their home!