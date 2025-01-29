Stacey Solomon unveils Barbie spray paint makeover at home: 'Here she is'

Stacey Solomon has been teasing glimpses of the latest step in her home makeover, and on Monday she revealed she was finally "ready" to share the end result.

Panning around her utility room, Stacey called the Barbie-pink transformation of her previously mint green room "the best decision I've ever made". While fans lapped up the floor-to-ceiling rose-hued room, there was another detail that captured the attention of Stacey's home-loving fans.

While Stacey goes DIY for much of her interior overhauls, she called in the big guns for her utility room, revealing that she hired a company to spray paint the cupboards. Take a peek at the makeover below...

"We got the amazing James at XOX to spray it on as we've found it’s a lot more durable," Stacey wrote in her newsletter.

With a busy family, durability is certainly important, and spray-painting is a hardwearing choice, with XOX confirming it has an expected life span of between five and eight years, explaining: "We use durable products that are able to withstand the rough and tumble of the busy family kitchen."

Sharing an insight into Stacey's makeover, XOX wrote: "The colour is Sunset Pink and my god it really is a statement in the utility room.

"I genuinely love being able to transform my clients' homes and make their space exactly what they envisaged. It was no different with Pickle Cottage, what a beautiful space the utility room is now in Sunset Pink," they elaborated.

While the price of XOX's spray painting services isn't listed on the website, they do say that they "modernise the look of your home on a budget", suggesting it's not too pricey a project – and we all know Stacey loves to be thrifty!

Stacey's luxury additions

That said, while Stacey knows her way around a bargain, she is known to splash out on occasion, especially when it comes to her daughter's bedrooms. Rose and Belle's pretty pink bedroom is heaven for the little girls – and it has some seriously luxe touches.

As well as Disney prints and bedding, Rose and Belle's room has high-end scents in it, with a £168 Diptyque candle and Floral Street reed diffusers giving their bedroom a welcoming scent.