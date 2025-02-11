Dianne Buswell reveals rarely-seen corner of swoon-worthy mansion shared with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell has shared a rare glimpse of her swanky mansion in Brighton where she lives with her YouTuber boyfriend, Joe Sugg.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing star uploaded a rare picture of her cosy living room – and it's a real feast for the eyes.

© Getty Images Dianne and Joe moved into their current pad in 2022

In keeping with the boho aesthetic of their dream property, Joe and Dianne have created a calm, rustic space flooded with warm interiors and interesting textures. The space boasts two large sofas in a sophisticated oatmeal hue and features plenty of natural wood, a wood-burning stove, rattan baskets and vases of dried flowers.

They also have large windows allowing for endless natural light, and dark wooden panelled flooring to tie in with the rustic theme.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe's living room is a rustic dream

Captioning the picture, Dianne wrote: "And home," followed by a smiley emoji and a red heart.

Dianne, 35, and Joe, 33, moved into their sprawling property back in the summer of 2022. Their home, whose previous owner was reportedly Premier League footballer Lewis Dunk, boasts five bedrooms, six reception rooms, five bathrooms, a cinema room and an indoor swimming pool.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe have an epic cinema room in their West Sussex home

Their 7,741-square-foot mansion also has a pristine garden which the pair have since transformed into an idyllic space with fruit trees and flower beds.

For Joe, gardening has helped him to switch off and find a moment of calm away from the digital world. The influencer, who grew up in Lacock, Wiltshire, told The Independent: "In this social media career, every day is different, so it has been quite hard to maintain a routine. By knowing that as the sun's going down – or as it rises early in the morning – it's time to water the plants, it’s already given me more structure."

He continued: "It takes you away from everything. Unless I'm going out purposefully to make content, I don't normally think about using my phone in the garden."

Joe and Dianne's love story

© Instagram The pair have been going from strength to strength

The couple crossed paths on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and soon after embarked on a whirlwind romance. They moved in together one year later and bought their first home together in 2021.

They upsized in 2023 and purchased their new home for a whopping £3.5 million.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe have spoken about their wish to start a family one day

While the pair aren't in any rush to start a family, both Dianne and Joe have spoken about their wish to welcome children one day. During an interview with HELLO! in August last year, Dianne said: "Joe and I, we both love kids, so of course one day we would love to have our own children.

"But we're taking it as it comes and at the moment, we are happy with how we're going."