Tiger Woods' off-the-scale $54m oceanside mansion is bigger than even he imagined

Tiger Woods is worth a whopping $1.3 billion – so, of course, his home is nothing short of spectacular.

The legendary golfer lives on the affluent Jupiter Island in Florida and spared no expense when building his luxury home, which is reportedly worth $54 million.

The home was originally a 9,000-square-foot mansion, but Tiger had that torn down to build a huge new property in 2010, which is split into two sections.

The new layout features a 12,000-square-foot main home and a 14,000-square-foot multi-purpose building which are connected by a glass-covered walkway.

The main residence has four-bedroom suites, including the master bedroom, a spacious living room, wine storage, and a dining room with a fireplace.

Tiger didn't even realize how huge his residence is until he spent time there recovering after suffering a fractured leg and shattered ankle in a horrific car accident in California in 2021.

© BACKGRID Tiger's home is worth a whopping $54m

"I built a really nice house, but I didn't realize how big it was until you start putting crutches on," he said in a press conference.

Tiger's home spans nearly nine acres and also includes a guesthouse, a garage, two private docks for large boats and yachts, and a 3.5-acre golf course that reportedly replicates different courses he has played around the world.

© BACKGRID Tiger's home is split into two structures connected by a glass-covered walkway

Of course, being a golfer, Tiger also has an impressive putting green inside his home, as well as other luxury amenities like a state-of-the-art gym, a 100-feet swimming pool, a 60 feet diving pool, oxygen therapy rooms, a private cinema, a games room, and basketball and tennis courts.

All of these facilities mean Tiger doesn't need to leave his home when it comes to his workout routine. "Well, I used to get up in the morning, run four miles, then I'd go to the gym, do my lift," he told the Golf Channel.

© BACKGRID Tiger's home boasts swimming pools, a golf course, and tennis and basketball courts

"Then I'd hit balls for two to three hours. I'd go play, come back, work on my short game. I'd go run another four more miles, and then if anyone wanted to play basketball or tennis, I would go play basketball or tennis. That was a daily routine."

Aerial views of the property have shown manicured lawns punctuated with bunkers and surrounded by palm trees that line the seafront. The house also features a white stucco facade and large windows that offer panoramic views of the ocean.

© Instagram Tiger only realized how big his home was when he was on crutches

While Tiger's abode boasts a world-class kitchen, he has other dining options available as his home is just around the corner from his flagship restaurant, The Woods, billed as a "legendary sports bar experience".

According to the website: "After years of meals on the road, [Tiger] decided to bring his vision of an elevated sports bar to life at home in Jupiter. Envisioned as a place where friends and family could come together to relax and refuel, The Woods has become a destination to celebrate like a champion."

© Getty Images Tiger built his home in 2010

It's not just a restaurant Tiger has invested his money in. In 2010, he and several other high-profile names – including Justin Timberlake – helped fund a 600-acre private resort on the island of New Providence, Bahamas, called Albany.

The resort features a golf course, an equestrian center, tennis courts, and a 15,000-square-foot fitness center.