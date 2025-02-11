Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig's $6m Brooklyn townhouse that survived a fire

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are one of Hollywood's few English power couples. To match their legendary status in Hollywood, the James Bond actor, 56, and his Black Widow actress wife, 54, own not one but two luxe houses – the American contingent of which was previously hit by disaster.

The A-list couple owns a townhouse in Brooklyn, New York which they purchased in 2018 for $6.75 million. However, two years before Daniel and Rachel splashed the cash on the property it was hit by a fire.

© Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz own a townhouse in Brooklyn

The home was damaged by a fire caused by a faulty chimney under the ownership of author Martin Amis and his wife Isabel Fonseca. The couple sold the house to the Craig-Weisz family in 2016 and the Landmarks Preservation Commission soon approved plans to renovate so the star of The Mummy and her husband could make the house a home.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig's pad in detail

© Getty Brooklyn is famous for its Brownstone houses

The impressive Brooklyn pad is set over four storeys and is situated in the Cobble Hill Historic District. At the time of purchase, luxury real estate agent Corcoran detailed that the A-listers had been "offered as a clean, blank slate" and that the roof was brand new as a result of the blaze.

© Getty The couple live in the Cobble Hill neighborhood

The property, which is also the part-time home of the three children the couple have between them, covers 6,000 square feet and boasts eight bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a backyard with a heated pool.

Settling in Brooklyn

© Getty Brooklyn has waterfront views of the city

Of all the areas in the Big Apple, it was Brooklyn that captured the hearts of the actors. It is seen as an attractive area due to its classic Brownstone townhouses, waterfront views across the Manhattan skyline, and is often credited with having a strong sense of community.

© Getty British actress Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski also own a property in Brooklyn

The stars are not alone in the Brooklyn area as Daniel and Rachel's neighbors include actors Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, and Emily Blunt.

Rachel and Daniel's English home

The Brooklyn townhouse is a far cry from the couple's mainstay in leafy North London. They purchased a £6 million ($7.4 million) Grade II listed home in Primrose Hill which made headlines in 2023 as the couple found themselves caught up in a battle with their neighbors regarding plans to renovate.

© Getty Primrose Hill has incredible city views

The Favorite star and her beau shared their plans to demolish a "poorly-constructed" conservatory and replace it with a rear-facing balcony. According to MailOnline, the couple were met with disapproval from locals who claimed the balcony would be in keeping the style of the Victorian terraced house.

© Getty The couple also own a townhouse in London's Primrose Hill

The local council was in agreement, stating that the new structure "would not be in harmony with the original form of the house." Ultimately, the Hollywood stars won their battle and were able to erect the balcony at the same time as replacing the original Victorian windows.