Kanye West and Bianca Censori's unexpected living arrangement after ditching $57m Malibu beach house

Kanye West had a change of heart after dropping $57.3 million on a Malibu beach house designed by Pritzker Prize winner and legendary Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Despite the whopping price tag and Kanye's admiration for Tadao, the rapper wasn't a fan of the interior and decided to complete gut the home, ripping out all of the windows, doors, interior finishes, and even plumbing.

However, Kanye soon lost interest and ditched the oceanfront property, listing the concrete structure for $53 million last January.

Unsurprisingly, there wasn't much interest, so Kanye dropped the price to $39 million after enlisting the help of Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim.

Instead of making a permanent relocation to another sprawling property, Kanye now reportedly lives in a $ 20,000-per-month apartment in West Hollywood with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Despite the much lower price tag, Kanye and Bianca's abode is hardly basic and comes with a "heated pool, rooftop cafe, private cinema, valet, a bar and lounge area and 24-hour concierge service," according to Page Six.

While it's unclear if the couple still calls the West Hollywood pad 'home', one family member was a huge fan of Kanye's unexpected living situation – his daughter, North.

North's mom and Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian previously revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that their daughter preferred her dad's way of living.

"North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment," Kim said on the show.

"And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment,'" she added.

Meanwhile, Kanye managed to offload his Malibu property last September after it was bought by Belwood Investments, a California-based real estate crowdfunding firm, for $21 million - $36 million less than Kanye paid for it.

CEO Bo Belmont revealed plans to invest an additional $5 million to restore the house to its former glory.

"It is an opportunity to revitalize and preserve an architectural gem by the renowned Tadao Ando, ensuring it remains a jewel of Malibu," he said.

According to reports, the house will return to market within 12 to 18 months after restoration, where it is expected to fetch around $40 million.

The three-story home has ocean views available from every room and boasts around 4,000 square feet of indoor space and around 1,500 square feet of outdoor decks.

According to The Oppenheim Group's website, the home is one of a few residential structures designed by Tadao and features his signature "smooth-as-silk" concrete.

The building is composed of 1,200 tonnes of concrete, 200 tonnes of steel reinforcement, and 12 enormous pylons driven more than 60 feet into the sand.

Kanye might now mind too much about losing money on the Malibu property considering he claims to be worth $2.77 billion.

In January, the rapper – who calls himself Ye – shared a message on Instagram from Eton Venture Services, which read: "In 2025, Ye's net worth stands at $2.77 billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services. The valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark."