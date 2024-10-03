Blake Shelton shares unseen photos with Gwen Stefani on 55th birthday after low-key house party — see

Happy birthday Gwen Stefani! The musical icon turns 55 today, October 3, and it looks like she's already kicked things off with a bevy of early celebrations.

The star took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses of the low-key but downright incredible house party that took place at one of her homes with husband Blake Shelton and a few friends.

"Let the games begin," she declared in a clip of herself wearing a sash that read "Birthday Queen" and a red crown, followed up with her showing the bouquet and balloons she'd received from her husband.

"Happy Birthday! Love, Blake," he simply wrote in the card, although was present for the remainder of the party as well. Gwen then also shared a quick video message with her fans, all the day before her actual birthday.

"I just wanna say thank you…yes, it's my birthday tomorrow, but we are going to be celebrating for a few days. This is a big one, guys!" The party looked to be happening inside either their ranch in Oklahoma or, more likely, their Los Angeles mansion.

She then cut to some decor for their intimate dinner party, which included a sign that read "Happy Birthday" with several cut-outs of Gwen's face on silhouetted bodies of women hung along it, which her friends hilariously pointed out.

The "Cool" singer then included a clip of Blake reading off a wine glass that listed some of the biggest movies and stars born the same year as Gwen (1969), like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Easy Rider.

Gwen then bemoaned the fact that she wasn't listed as one of the major stars born that year, with the "God Gave Me You" singer proceeding to list off Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Matthew Perry and Matthew McConaughey instead.

The day of her birthday, Blake took to social media with a compilation of some adorable unseen photos of theirs, which Gwen later reposted on her Stories. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl… my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!"

Recently, as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Gwen opened up about her enduring romance with her country music star husband, sweetly gushing: "The thing about Blake is that you will never get through a day without laughing," when asked what he does that reminds her of why they fell in love in the first place.

"It doesn't even matter what's going on, the guy has so much patience and so much kindness in his heart." She called their "laughter" the only daily reminder she needed, adding: "He just makes you happier every single day."

In a conversation with Rolling Stone, she spoke about her upcoming album, Bouquet, acting as a bridge between her one shared hobby with her husband — gardening.

"Obviously, he has some hobbies that are so far from what I am — I'm like makeup girl — so opposite in so many ways, but we find so much joy in gardening together," she gushed. The two also have a duet that serves as the album's closing track, "Purple Irises."