Millie Bobby Brown shares look inside 'sprawling' farm in rural Georgia with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is loving retreating from her public life and being on set to her farm with her husband Jake Bongiovi.

The actress, who will turn 21 on February 19, spoke with Vanity Fair for a new wide-ranging interview covering her work, her marriage and her home life.

In 2021, Millie and Jake, 22, first began dating. They moved to a farm in rural Georgia last year, and in May, they tied the knot with a small, private wedding, followed by a lavish ceremony in Tuscany in September.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown shares glimpse at animals on sprawling farm

The farm is described in their conversation as "sprawling," located along a winding back road in the state, not far from Atlanta, behind "a thicket of pines." The couple have embraced farm life, and all the animals that come with it, including sheep, dogs, goats, a donkey named Bernard, a tuxedo cat, and her therapy dog, Winnie.

The Stranger Things star explained that she doesn't have a very large circle of friends, due to having grown up on set. "I don't have many friends, because of who I am," she explained.

© Instagram Millie lives on a sprawling farm in rural Georgia

"I didn't go to school, so I don't have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships. I struggle with that quite a bit. I missed out on a few things. But I'm working through them."

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown debuts shocking hair transformation in bodycon tube dress

She explained that her penchant was to delegate social media activities to other members of her team and only check her phone once or twice in a day, while spending most of her time on her farm with her husband, although denies sticking the glamorous TikTok "trad wife" label to it.

© Getty Images She shares her home with husband Jake Bongiovi, with the couple moving there last week

"I'm not doing it for the aesthetic," Millie explained. "I'm doing it because I love it. There are maybe some trad wives out there doing it because it seems wholesome, but it is not. If you're not picking up horse shit or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you. At all."

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown shares rare video with Jake Bongiovi, and her outfit is so chic

She shared a look inside her work with Joey's Friends, her animal rescue organization that she runs from her farm. Millie even provided a glimpse of a cozy barn where she houses dogs from local shelters, including one that has its own treadmill and a small TV in its pen playing a yule log.

© Instagram She has several pets and rescues, including dogs, cats, a donkey, goats

Another part of her house is the shed, the headquarters of Joey's Friends, which is described as consisting of metal cabinets and wooden shelves, stocked with supplies for the animals' medical needs, including gauze, latex gloves and antiseptics.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown shows off tattoos in latest glamorpuss look

The Enola Holmes star also revealed that at Purdue University, where she has been an online student since 2022, she started taking classes in veterinary studies to care for her rescues, and even bought an ultrasound machine to detect pregnancy.

© Instagram "I'm doing it because I love it. There are maybe some trad wives out there doing it because it seems wholesome, but it is not."

"I'm able to treat wounds, take their pulse, moderate blood pressure, things like that. I do all their medical records myself," she revealed. "Now I just have to do my externship, which is like sitting in on surgeries and things like that."