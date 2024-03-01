Bianca Censori’s incredible transformation before and after Kanye West ‘marriage’ revealed

Bianca Censori, who seamlessly transitioned from being Kanye West's employee to his partner in a non-legally binding ceremony in Beverly Hills in January 2023, has seen a dramatic transformation in her style since aligning her life with the rapper.

This change came shortly after Kanye, also known as Ye, finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, marking a new chapter for both. With a background that includes a Master of Architecture from the University of Melbourne, attained in 2020, Bianca's pre-Ye life remains largely under wraps.

She's currently an architectural designer at Kanye's brand Yeezy, she joined the company in November 2020. She’s thought to be almost 20 years Ye’s junior - she appeared in an article for iD in 2016 with her age stated as 21 (born circa 1995). West was born in 1977.

Bianca started a jewellery company called Nylons after high school, and carried on the business during her studies. Notably, she is believed to be the daughter of Elia “Leo” Censori, a figure with a past shadowed by his imprisonment in 1982 for possession of illegal firearms.

In a no-longer-available 2021 interview with Hypebeast, Bianca opened up about growing up in Australia and why she was drawn to architecture.

"I was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia," she said. "As a child I was consistently drawn to creative endeavours, mostly artistic. I always wanted to be a sculptor and to me, architecture is the union of art and pragmatics. It is the grandest artistic gesture that we can place onto the earth. I was drawn to it, purely, as a shift in artistic scale."

"As a child, I spent a lot of time with my aunt who would consistently expose me to an array of art, film, and architecture," she continued, detailing her work's raison d'être. "She really drove my love for design and instilled in me an eye for aesthetics that I was able to nurture into adulthood."

Kanye West has a noted history of influencing the fashion choices of his partners, famously revamping Kim Kardashian's wardrobe and taking Julia Fox on a lavish shopping spree.

Bianca, now sporting a platinum blond pixie cut in stark contrast to her previous brunette locks, fully embodies the Yeezy brand's signature look of monochromatic neutrals and form-fitting silhouettes.

Prior to her relationship with Kanye, Bianca’s style mirrored that of Kim Kardashian, with a penchant for contouring, long dark hair, and eye-catching evening wear.

However, since her involvement with Kanye, she has shifted towards a wardrobe defined by sheer fabrics and a neutral color palette, indicative of the Yeezy aesthetic.

Her transformation is evident in her choice of attire for events like Burning Man in 2022, where she opted for a chainmail bikini, a far cry from the Yeezy-centric outfits she now favors.

Nowadays, Bianca is often seen in sheer tights, bra tops, and other Yeezy staples, rarely straying from the brand's preferred shades of black, gray, and cream.

This alignment with the Yeezy look extends to footwear, with Censori frequently seen in sock boots or going barefoot, embracing the brand's minimalist ethos.

Her wardrobe now includes an array of second-skin bodysuits, a Yeezy staple, which she confidently pairs with see-through leotards and tights for public appearances with Kanye.

Censori's bold fashion choices have not been without controversy. Recently, her decision to wear completely see-through tights in Paris, exposing herself in public, has sparked discussions about potential legal repercussions.

Such an act of "sexual display" could lead to a significant fine or imprisonment under French law, highlighting the complexities and consequences of her newfound public persona.

