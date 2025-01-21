Ben Fogle's secret £26k-a-month income away from the cameras

Ben Fogle lives in Henley with his wife Marina in their stunning £2.2 million family home, but did you know that the New Lives in the Wild star has a secret London residence that's a real money maker?

The presenter has an investment property in West London, as reported by the MailOnline, and it has previously been listed on the market with a £26,000-a-month rental value!

WATCH: Ben Fogle films inside stunning sitting room

Photos of the five-bedroom residence show its eclectic décor and artificial grass garden. There is also a "writing hut" at the bottom of the garden for any budding novelists. "Surrounded by the sounds of birds chirping and tall trees, it offers the perfect sanctuary for introspection and creativity," read the original listing.

Ben's main home is in Henley where he has 1.3 acres of land, a tennis court, a swimming pool and a pond. As if it didn't sound amazing enough, there are big changes afoot there…

Ben's work-from-home plans

The family's outdoor pool is dreamy

Ben has recently submitted plans to totally overhaul his main residence, transforming an existing garage and workshop into a podcast and yoga studio.

The Sun revealed that the planning application reads: "The purpose built, multi-use building will provide home working space allowing the applicants to work from home and reduce the need to travel.

Their main home has a mammoth garden

"It is accepted that the proposed building is large, but it is believed to be acceptable given the scale of the existing dwelling and extent of the residential curtilage."

Where do Ben's children live?

© PA Images via Getty Images Bne pictured with his kids

Both of Ben's kids, Ludo and Iona have now moved out of their family home in Henley as they attend a nearby boarding school.

Last year, Marina revealed to The Times: "For the first time in nearly 15 years, I won't have any children at home during the week. My 13-year-old daughter has now joined her brother at a weekly boarding school."

Ludo and Iona will likely come home for school breaks such as the summer holidays, so there's still plenty of time to enjoy the idyllic location of their family house.

A paw-fect romance

© Getty Ben and Marina have been married since 2006

The couple tied the knot in 2006, years after meeting for the very first time while walking their dogs in Hyde Park. They said 'I do' in Greece with Marina sporting a figure-skimming V-neck wedding dress.

Ben's proposal was rather unconventional, and recounting the occasion, he revealed: "I proposed the day after rowing 3000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean."

His then-fiancée sported a small rope tied around her ring finger instead of a traditional diamond. We hope she got an upgrade!