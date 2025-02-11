Ben Fogle unveils heartfelt tribute inside family home

Ben Fogle, 51, has shared a new photo of his gorgeous family kitchen, and it includes a striking painting that is very close to his heart.

Hanging above his sink is a giant painting of a seascape, and it has captivating memories for the star. Uploading a photo of it, Ben wrote: "The art of escapement. A throwback to rowing across the Atlantic every time I wash the dishes thanks to the beautiful brush of @davidcass.art. It's upcycled. Painted on the back of a vintage French metal road sign. Support small artists."

The beautiful painting reminds Ben of his epic adventure

As well as the statement moody painting, Ben's photo allowed fans to admire other elements of the family's chic kitchen. The artwork is bookended by industrial-style wall lamps in a brushed bronzed finish. There is also a double Belfast sink with a stunning gold tap.

On either side of the sink, flowers in colourful jugs add a touch of personality to the space. But not forgetting practicality, there is a vintage style drying rack on the drainer for those dishes Ben speaks of!

© Instagram The family's cooking space has green cabinets

The New Lives in the Wild presenter's post received over 6,000 likes at the time of writing and it garnered a plethora of praise in the comments section.

"Wonderful" and "beautiful" were among the comments and one fan even noticed: "How lovely, it almost looks like a cabin window on a ship," likely due to the rounded corners on the frame giving the illusion of a window.

See inside Ben's lounge....

WATCH: Ben's sitting room is so beautiful

Atlantic rowing mission

Ben rowed the Atlantic with Olympian James Cracknell and as well as achieving an impressive feat of rowing 3,000 miles of the Atlantic in a 24ft rowing boat, the pair also made a bond for life on their adventure.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Ben revealed that his 2005-2006 mission gave him a "firm friend. He said: "We set off on that 3,000-mile journey in our tiny ocean rowing boat as strangers, and we finished it as firm friends. He was best man at my wedding, he is godfather to my son, Ludo. I am godfather to his daughter."

© PA Images via Getty Images Ben Fogle and James Cracknell rowed the Atlantic together

Home life

© Instagram The family have a stunning abode in Henley

Ben shares his home with his wife Marina and their two children, Ludovic, 15, and daughter Iona, 13. The couple also had a son Willem in August 2014, who was sadly stillborn.

Their sprawling country estate has 1.3 acres of land, a tennis court, a swimming pool and a pond.

© Instagram Ben at home in his green bathroom

In various social media posts, Ben has shown off his impressive garden, stunning lounge and even his bathroom along with his "view from the loo".

Despite the property being very impressive, it has been reported The Sun, Ben has submitted planning permission for major changes at the residence. He wants to transform an existing garage and workshop into a podcast and yoga studio.

"The purpose built, multi-use building will provide home working space allowing the applicants to work from home and reduce the need to travel," the planning application reads.

Marina is a podcaster so this need for an at-home studio makes total sense.

Their children Ludovic and Iona both attend a boarding school nearby and when it was time for their daughter to leave home, Marina shared a few social media posts about the struggle of having an empty nest.