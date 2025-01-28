Ben Fogle surprises with his 'view from the loo' at private country home

Ben Fogle, 51, has shared a never-before-seen room at his Henley residence and his Instagram photo has left fans in fits of laughter.

The New Lives in the Wild presenter shared his "view from the loo" on Tuesday, revealing his two Labrador dogs in the bathroom with him as he sat on the toilet.

WATCH: Ben records inside stunning sitting room

The surprising photo was captioned: "No privacy with Labradors….#viewfromtheloo," and many of his followers found the candid photo hilarious, sharing laughing face emojis in the comments section.

As well as his gorgeous dogs, the snap inadvertently revealed his unique bathroom décor and a few fans added their words of admiration. "Sorry never mind the labradors I had to double back for that insane sink! What a beauty," wrote one, and: "I've just painted my bathroom the same colour as your loo, good choice by the way," added another.

The beautiful space has been designed with terracotta floor tiles, striking green cabinets, a painted sink and a twee curtain to cover the under-sink storage area.

Ben and his wife Marina have also chosen to display family photographs on their vanity unit, alongside a candle, reed diffuser, hand soap and faux plants. To the right-hand-side of the shot there is a traditional radiator with a towel rail conveniently positioned above.

Biig fans of green, they have opted for the colour in their kitchen too, and it looks seriously chic! The emerald-hued cabinets have large gold handles adding a luxury feel.

© Instagram Ben's wife in their statement kitchen

The presenter's living room is filled with personality too, and in a photograph shared on Instagram, it was revealed to have patterned sofas, floral lampshade and vintage accessories to finish off the space.

© Instagram The eccentric living room

Flying the nest

Ben's two children, son Ludovic, 15, and daughter Iona, 13, don't live with their parents full time as they both attend a nearby boarding school.

Last year, Marina revealed to The Times: "This year, for the first time in nearly 15 years, I won't have any children at home during the week. My 13-year-old daughter has now joined her brother at a weekly boarding school."

Marina revealed the family's outdoor pool when she added an emotional post

"Today it's my house that's empty, the children are back at school and the silence is deafening," Marina penned online when her kids left for school.

Pending renovations

The family love to spend time in the garden

Ben's home is due to become more impressive. It has been reported by The Sun that he has submitted planning permission for major changes at the residence, transforming an existing garage and workshop into a podcast and yoga studio.

The same article explains the planning application reads: "The purpose built, multi-use building will provide home working space allowing the applicants to work from home and reduce the need to travel."

Ben and Marina also own another house, located in London, which has been reported to be worth a whopping £2.7 million. It has now been rented out since they moved to Henley, which will be a hefty passive income for the star and his wife.