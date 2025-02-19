Warwick Davis' 7-bed luxury mansion he and late wife Samantha fought to protect

Warwick Davis ensured there wasn't a dry eye in the house when he paid tribute to his late wife Samantha while accepting his BAFTA fellowship on Sunday. The Star Wars actor's wife died suddenly on 24 March 2024 after time spent in intensive care for an infection. Warwick and Samantha moved to a village near Peterborough in 2013 for a quieter life, but their dream home was a battle…

© WireImage Warwick with his late wife Samantha Davis

Warwick lives with his two children, Harrison, and Annabelle. The star also had another child, Lloyd, who sadly died nine days after being born. The Willow actor originally forked out £455,000 for a piece of land and he now has a £4 million seven-bed mansion on the site. It has a cinema, recording booth and a lift inside its walls, according to The Sun.

© FilmMagic Warwick with his late wife and two children

In 2015, Warwick's caravan was stolen from his home, and in a bid to make his property safer, he then lodged a request with the council to build a 6ft wall with grand metal gates. The plans were met with backlash from locals due to them claiming the changes were not in keeping with the area, proposing a more subtle hedge or wall. Eventually, Warwick won the battle in 2019, and was able to add this extra layer of security.

Why did Warwick have to move?

Speaking about his need to relocate to a village, Warwick said: "I had fans knocking on the door at all hours wanting posters signed and pictures taken with me. 'I'm always happy to sign autographs when I am working or out and about, but it's not on for people to turn up at the house. It's not fair on my family. So we have moved to a more rural area where no one knows us." He then joked: "'How long it will last before the fans find out is another matter."

While the Tenable presenter does like to keep his family life largely private, he has on occasion shared glimpses into his utterly incredible home.

Tour Warwick's home

1/ 4 Kitchen Seeing the funny side of his shrunk-in-the-wash jumper, Warwick took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to pose alongside the garment and in doing so he allowed his followers to take a look inside his open-plan kitchen-diner. The modern space features light wood cabinets from floor to ceiling, white work surfaces, and stylish wooden flooring throughout. In the background, padded dining chairs can be seen and Warwick's grey framed bi-fold doors, beyond which lies his garden.



2/ 4 Hallway "Huge thanks to Adam, Phil and Jason from @edenstonework for the amazing, authentic Lake District slate wall work. We all absolutely love it!," wrote the Willow star on X as he shared a sneak peek into what appeared to be a grand entranceway at his private home. "Wow that's beautiful," and: "Stunning," were among the comments of praise left underneath the photo. The image not only showcased the statement stone wall but also the family's chic floor lights and giant pot plant.

3/ 4 Garden Fans couldn't believe their eyes when Warwick unveiled his garden lockdown project. "Finally finished my #Lockdown home improvement project to transform our deck area and look of our house. I wanted to use a quality, sustainable, product and chose #Ecoscape," he penned, alongside a very impressive photo. The image showed the back of Warwick's mammoth house with a modern design, the outdoor decking area, a stylish slatted fence and an outdoor seating area with a firepit. "Stunning. A perfect place to relax with friends and family," wrote one fan, and: "This is some Grand Designs level living," remarked another. "Looks beautiful, when's the house party?" a third joked.