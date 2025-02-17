Who is Warwick Davis' 'love' Sponge? Tearful star confuses fans with cryptic tribute following wife's death

Warwick Davis sparked a flurry of reactions from his fans after his acceptance speech for the BAFTA Fellowship on Sunday.

The Harry Potter star became tearful as he thanked his loved ones for their support throughout his career, including his "wonderful" late wife Samantha, his two children – Annabelle, 27, and Harrison, 20 – and someone he affectionately nicknamed "Sponge." Watch the moment...

WATCH: Warwick Davis gives emotional speech for his BAFTA Fellowship award

Hinting at a potential new relationship, Warwick got particularly choked up as he said: "Special mention, too, should go to Sponge, you know who you are. Thank you for showing me that life can still have meaning, and for helping me to laugh and to love again."

Who is Sponge?

© Getty Warwick paid an emotional tribute to Sponge for "helping me to laugh and to love again"

He was flooded with support by both the star-studded audience, who applauded his vulnerability, and his fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts.

Taking to X, one fan who assumed he was referring to a new partner wrote: "Congratulations Warwick Davis What a legend! And what a speech! Hope he and Sponge have a wonderful life together. He dedicated [his] award to his late wife."

A second wrote: "His speech about his wife who passed away a year ago truly had me choked up, we heart you, Warwick! You’re an absolute legend!"

However, Sponge's identity remained unclear. Next to Warwick's latest Instagram post which paid tribute to his late wife, someone wrote: "Warwick you are such a beautiful human being. You have always been part of my life too being a child from the 70’s. Truly from the heart I wish you and your children and wife all the health and happiness."

Warwick's late wife

© FilmMagic Warwick's late wife Samantha (pictured at the Willow premiere in 2022) died in 2024

The photo was taken on the couple's date night in October 2023, six months before Samantha died aged 53.

Confirming the sad news, Willow star Warwick released an official statement on his wife of 23 years which said: "My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favourite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed.

"The most open, warm person I have ever known. Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life. She had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.

"With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything. It was like having a superpower. Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable Quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3. (It was her suggestion that Ricky Gervais send me off with Karl) – I think she wanted me out of the house for a few weeks!"

© BBC Warwick praised his two children's support at the BAFTAs

In his latest speech, Warwick got emotional as he said: "Life has been pretty tough" since her passing, but he praised his kids for helping him to keep working and be "able to keep engaging in life".

HELLO! and other publications caught up with Warwick in the winner's room, where the doting father-of-two said Annabelle and Harrison were a "brilliant support."

